Royal Mail given green light to scrap second class Saturday post from July 28

Royal Mail will be allowed to scrap Saturday deliveries for second class post and switch to an alternate weekday service instead from later this month, regulator Ofcom has announced.

The regulator said that from July 28, Royal Mail will axe the six-days-a-week service for second class letters, but will maintain Monday to Saturday deliveries for first class post.

It said it would keep the target for second class letters to arrive within three working days despite the changes, which come after a lengthy consultation and aims to “help the universal service to survive”.

Targets

Ofcom added it had also launched a review of the price of stamps amid concerns over affordability, while it is also setting new backstop delivery targets so that 99% of mail has to be delivered no more than two days late.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications, said: “These changes are in the best interests of consumers and businesses, as urgent reform of the postal service is necessary to give it the best chance of survival.

“But changing Royal Mail’s obligations alone won’t guarantee a better service – the company now has to play its part and implement this effectively.

“We’ll be making sure Royal Mail is clear with its customers about what’s happening, and passes the benefits of these changes on to them.”

