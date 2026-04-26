Royal Mail investigating claims postman said he binned Reform UK leaflets

Royal Mail has launched an investigation into allegations that a postman claimed to have “dumped” Reform UK campaign leaflets in a bin.

A post on a Facebook group for Royal Mail staff said: “My DO had reform party’s D2D today. I dumped them all in a bin. They can sack me! Idgaf!”

It was shared to a private 30,000-member Facebook group called Royal Mail Chat.

A Reform UK legal representative wrote a letter of complaint to Alistair Cochrane, chief executive of Royal Mail, that said the screenshot was circulated on or around Saturday.

“DO” is an acronym for delivery office, “D2D” for door to door or unaddressed advertising mail, and “IDGAF” for “I don’t give a f***”.

Party leader Nigel Farage said on X: “It is right that @RoyalMail have launched a full investigation into this allegation.

“If found to be true, it would be very disturbing and an attack on the democratic process itself.”

Royal Mail issued a statement saying it “plays a crucial role in elections” and “we take our responsibility very seriously and do not tolerate the deliberate non-delivery of mail”.

It added: “We are investigating this allegation and remain committed to impartial delivery for all candidates.”

Reform demanded an “immediate and thorough internal investigation” within three days of its letter, dated Saturday, and a full written explanation.

It requested details of any compensation measures “Royal Mail proposes to offer Reform UK for the loss and disruption caused by this incident”.

The party is also seeking confirmation that appropriate disciplinary action “up to and including summary dismissal” has or will be taken “against any employee found to have participated in or condoned the destruction of the materials”.

It called for written assurances that future Reform campaign deliveries will be “prioritised, properly monitored, and safeguarded against any recurrence”.

On the Facebook post, the legal representative said: “This admission provides clear prima facie evidence of the deliberate destruction or non-delivery of Reform UK’s door-to-door campaign materials that had been entrusted to Royal Mail.

“Such conduct constitutes a wilful breach of Royal Mail’s statutory and contractual obligations to deliver mail and literature impartially and efficiently.

“It also undermines the democratic process and Reform UK’s lawful right to engage in political campaigning.”

The Facebook group is open to Royal Mail employees and partners, as well as members of the Communication Workers Union – a trade union covering postal delivery workers.

It says it does not admit current or former Royal Mail managers.