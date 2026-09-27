Royal Mail to hire thousands of temporary staff to help deliver Christmas post

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Royal Mail is to recruit around 22,000 temporary workers ahead of the busy festive season.

The company said the jobs offer an opportunity for longer-term employment, with seasonal positions often leading to a permanent career.

There are 12,500 mail sorting roles available in England, 1,243 in Scotland, 485 in Northern Ireland and 355 in Wales.

There are also 5,000 delivery and collection roles available across the country and 2,100 temporary truck driver posts.

The temporary positions will be located in parcel hubs and mail centres across the country, with a variety of shifts available.

Royal Mail’s chief operating officer, Jamie Stephenson, said: “Christmas is the busiest and most important time of the year for our customers, and we’re working hard across every part of our operation to deliver for them.

“While many people start thinking about Christmas as the festive season approaches, we’ve been planning for it since January.

“From recruiting thousands of seasonal colleagues to strengthening capacity across our network, we’re making significant investments to help ensure every card, gift and parcel arrives in time for Christmas.”

Royal Mail will be adding to its fleet of 6,000 vehicles with an additional 7,500 hire vans to support this year’s seasonal campaign.

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