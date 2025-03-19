Royal Navy warships shadow Russian task group through UK waters

Two Royal Navy warships have shadowed a Russian task group as it sailed through the English Channel and North Sea.

Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset and minehunter HMS Cattistock, supported by RFA Tidesurge and naval helicopters, were involved in the operation to follow the vessels as they returned from Syria.

The Russian ships included destroyer RFN Severomorsk, landing ship RFN Alexander Shabalin and two transport ships, MV Sparta IV and MV Siyanie Severa.

A Navy spokesman said: “As the Russian ships sailed east through the Channel and the North Sea towards the Baltic Sea, the Royal Navy ships deployed powerful sensors and launched the Merlin and Wildcat helicopters to report on every move.”

Security

Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said: “Russia should be in no doubt that the UK will defend our waters. I’m grateful to all the personnel who shadowed this Russian convoy.

“National security is a foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change and ensuring freedom of navigation contributes to our economy.”

Operation

Commander Joel Roberts, commanding officer of HMS Somerset, said: “Over the last few days HMS Somerset has escorted Russian ships through UK waters in resolute support to our national priorities.

“As ever, the ship’s company have shown great professionalism whilst conducting the operation that involved the integration and coordination of other ships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, including those from our Nato allies.

“There is strength in a coordinated Nato response, and our unity and ability to deliver integration of air and maritime operations remain some of our greatest assets.”

The operation was the third time in six weeks that the Royal Navy has shadowed Russian task groups returning from Syria.

