Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama cuts ‘Watershed moment for culture in Wales’ 

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A Senedd member warned Wales faces a watershed moment for culture as the Welsh Parliament debated cuts at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Rhianon Passmore led a Senedd debate on a 10,560-name petition against the RWCMD’s decision to cut junior programmes which were established 25 years ago.

The Labour backbencher said the petitions committee is extremely concerned about the impact of funding cuts on the pipeline for talented musicians.

Ms Passmore, who has been chairing the committee temporarily, warned: “This would leave Welsh children at a profound disadvantage to their English and Scottish counterparts.”

She told the Senedd the scaling back of youth services is a “hugely significant blow” to the college’s ability to support learners from poorer backgrounds.

‘Grave concern’

Ms Passmore, a former music teacher who is chair of the cross-party group on music, pointed out that the Welsh Government’s draft budget will be published in December.

She said: “How we minimise the impact of funding cuts on our cultural institutions in the current economic climate is a critical issue for Wales and for our young people.”

The Islwyn MS welcomed the Welsh Government’s “encouraging” announcement of an additional £5m for culture and arm’s-length bodies such as the Arts Council of Wales.

But Ms Passmore warned: “The economic impact of stifling music development and the nurturing of our young people’s musical talent is of grave concern.”

She added: “Unless the Welsh Government steps in to safeguard institutions like the RWCMD, then we are at a watershed moment in the regression of Welsh cultural life.

“This is without the devastating reduction of Welsh National Opera to a part-time outfit.”

‘Social value’

Peter Fox, a Conservative member of the petitions committee, warned the cuts will result in 112 staff losing their jobs and a loss of 400 students.

He said: “This will be an incredibly damaging blow to the arts scene … and threatens the future of an important part of our future cultural offer.

“It is a jewel in the crown we should be proud of and we should look to preserve.

“Sometimes, things aren’t always about money – they’re about social value and the importance that these things bring.”

Mr Fox, who represents Monmouth, said about 50% of students received bursaries, with many paying minimal or no fees.

He warned that many talented young musicians will find accessing training unaffordable, saying the cuts will have an incredibly detrimental impact.

‘Heartbreaking’

Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru’s shadow culture secretary, recognised the “huge” financial pressure on the RWCMD which faced a 6% cut in public funding this year.

She said: “They need to make 10% spending savings this year, which corresponds to £1.5m and closing the provision that we’re addressing today contributes 16% of the 10% needed.”

Ms Fychan cautioned that a generation of the most talented young Welsh artists have been disenfranchised and “reduced to an elite few who can afford private tuition”.

Julie Morgan, the Labour MS for Cardiff North, visited the RWCMD during the consultation.

“It was actually heartbreaking, particularly on the last day…,” she said. ”People didn’t know what other opportunities there would be. They didn’t have anywhere to go….

“It just seemed so awful that this was happening here in Wales and that this was happening to something that was so important for the hopes and the future of our young people.”

‘Why on earth?’

Ms Morgan, a former minister and MP, told the chamber alternative proposals were put forward but were not seriously considered by the college.

She added: “The other point is that children were taught in Welsh and in English, which was the only facility that offered this. So, it just makes you think: why on earth did this happen?”

The Conservatives’ Tom Giffard, who represents South Wales West, pointed out that culture bore the brunt of cuts in this year’s Welsh Government budget.

He said: “We can talk all the warm words we like about the importance of the junior academy, but without putting the funding in place to support it, unfortunately the Welsh Government has practically condemned it to close.”

Rhys ab Owen, an independent member of the petitions committee, said he has received countless letters from concerned constituents.

‘Meaningless’

The South Wales Central MS said: “We can boast as much as we like that Wales is the land of song but it doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

“The accolade is meaningless if we just rely on the glory of the past because that’s what will happen, if schools like this and musical services are continuing to be depleted…. Wales will be less musical, not more musical than other nations, if we continue down this road.”

Jenny Rathbone, the Labour MS for Cardiff Central, said it was a tragedy that the debate took place after the decision to close the junior department had already been made.

“In a sense, it’s an affront to all the people who bothered to sign the petition that the Royal Welsh College wasn’t prepared to wait and see what solutions could be arrived at,” she said.

“I’ve no doubt that change was needed and was inevitable because of the financial circumstances but I feel hugely disappointed that this decision was rushed ahead.”

‘Challenges’

Vikki Howells, who was appointed further and higher education minister last week, responded to the debate on September 18 on behalf of the Welsh Government.

She recognised the strength of feeling and financial challenges as she pledged to continue talks with the college as it shapes proposals for future provision.

Ms Howells pointed to the Welsh Government’s national plan for music education, saying key partners will provide support and signposting to talented young musicians.

The junior minister told the chamber the national music service has received significant investment, totalling £13m from 2022-25.

She stressed that it is not the role of ministers to intervene in the operational detail nor routine financial management of institutions.

“These decisions are clearly a matter for the college,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

