Royal Welsh Show concludes after four days of competition

The 2026 Royal Welsh Show has come to a close after four days of competitions, entertainment, food, sport, shopping and family attractions.

During a week of sunshine, crowds from across the UK and beyond packed into the showground at Llanelwedd to celebrate the best of Welsh and British agriculture.

Livestock took centre stage, with exhibitors from far and wide providing what was described as an “outstanding standard” of entries across every section.

In the cattle rings, the Supreme Champion Beef title was awarded to a Charolais heifer Larahill Voiet, exhibited by Mike and Melanie Alford, while Corringham Lambda S Gremlin, a Holstein cow exhibited by David Jones was named Supreme Champion Dairy Cow.

A new Charles Arch Memorial Award was introduced at this year’s Royal Welsh Show to honour the legacy of one of the Society’s much-loved commentators, who served the Show for more than four decades and was a passionate supporter of young talent and the Welsh language.

Presented during the Grand Parade, the annual award recognises an outstanding young handler, with this year’s inaugural prize going to Iestyn Llyr Hughes, the Champion Young Handler in the Beef Cattle Section.

In the sheep ring, the Sheep Supreme Champion title was awarded to Arnold Oare with a yearling Suffolk ewe. The Pig Supreme Champion was won by a Duroc, bred by Morgan Halliday and exhibited by Pigs Dyfodol Pedigree.

Meanwhile, around the Main Ring, spectators were treated to four days of horse classes, all culminating in the Thursday afternoon competition for the sought-after title of Royal Welsh Supreme Horse Champion, which went to a Section D Welsh Cob brood mare, Glyncoch Capoeira, bred and exhibited by the Glyncoch Stud.

As the first Show since the Senedd elections in May, the event welcomed more than 64 newly elected Members of the Senedd, reflecting the role of the Royal Welsh as one of Wales’ prime gatherings for agriculture, rural communities and policymakers.

Away from the competition rings, the Main Ring programme featured the return of the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show and welcomed the Shetland Pony Grand National for the first time.

Visitors also enjoyed a performance by the Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir, whose rendition of the Welsh hymn Calon Lân was one of the highlights of Monday’s programme.

It marked the choir’s first official performance in Wales since becoming the first choir to win ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Wednesday saw the atmosphere build in the Meirionnydd Shearing Centre as crowds gathered for the Six Nations Shearing Championship.

Wales claimed the title, with Champion Shearer of Wales Gwion Lloyd Evans and Llyr Jones, under the leadership of team manager Rhys Jones leading the home team to victory over England, Scotland, France, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Shearing Centre was also home to the Wales v New Zealand Machine Shearing Test that began with the national anthems of Wales and New Zealand and followed by the ever-impressive Haka. New Zealand went on to win the test under the guidance of their manager Digger Balme.

Across the showground, the new Welsh Sheep Village, Cynefin, made its Royal Welsh debut, while the Food Hall showcased an array of produce from food and drink businesses across Wales and beyond.

The Welsh Food and Drink Village, Gwledd, was a hub throughout the four days, with live music from the BBC Radio Cymru stage.

Elsewhere, the Horticulture Village featured a packed programme of demonstrations and talks, while the Heavy Horse Village celebrated the heritage and importance of these magnificent animals.

“It’s been a tremendous week.” said Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS Chief Executive. “One of the highlights was seeing the Hawkstone Farmers’ Choir perform in the Main Ring.

“Thousands came to watch around the ringside with over 3,000 people packed into the Grandstand. And when they sang in Welsh for the very first time, singing Calon Lân, all 3,000 in the grandstand rose to their feed in applause.

“What a moment.

“The engagement we’ve had on social media has also been absolutely sensational, with more than two million views across our channels.

“Thank you so much to everybody who supported this year’s Royal Welsh Show and to the incredible team at the Brecknock Feature County, led with great distinction by our President, Mr Gethin Havard and his wife Ceri.

“The bar was set extremely high with a fantastic Moliant y Maes on the Sunday evening which set the tone for the rest of the week.

“We’re pleased with all the feedback we’ve had for the new additions this year, including Cynefin our new sheep village. Our thanks to all those who play their part in making this show such a special and important occasion, from exhibitors, stewards, sponsors, judges, traders, members and all our contractors.

“We cannot wait to see you all back in Llanelwedd again this time next year. Diolch o galon i chi gyd.”

The Royal Welsh Show will return to Llanelwedd, Builth Wells from 19–22 July 2027.

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