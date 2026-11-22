Nation.Cymru staff

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair returns on Monday 30 November and Tuesday 1 December, bringing two days of festive activities, shopping, entertainment and food to the Showground.

Santa Claus will be among the visitors this year, welcoming children to his Grotto in the Clock Tower, Tŷ Ynys Môn, near the Bandstand, on both days.

There will also be an opportunity to see some reindeer, with two from Black Mountain Reindeer visiting on Tuesday 1 December. The animals will be based in the Heavy Horse and Hound Village between 11am and 3pm.

Monday’s programme will include late-night Christmas shopping, with the Showground staying open into the evening. Visitors can browse a range of gifts, crafts, jewellery and homeware, with new shopping areas introduced for this year’s event. The evening will end with a pyro-musical firework display at 7pm, combining fireworks and music.

Live music, brass bands and local choirs will provide entertainment across the Showground throughout both days, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Food Hall will feature Welsh produce and speciality foods, including cheeses, meats, preserves, sweet treats and drinks. The Welsh street food village, Gwledd | Feast, will also return, with a range of traders serving freshly prepared food. A full list of this year’s Food Hall and food village exhibitors is available on the RWAS website.

Alongside the seasonal activities, the Winter Fair will host its usual programme of livestock and equine competitions, with events taking place across the two days.

With Christmas shopping, family activities, food and competitions all on the programme, the Winter Fair offers a varied day out for visitors of all ages.

Further information and tickets are available from the RWAS website.