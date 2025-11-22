Royal Welsh Winter Fair to offer taste of emerging Welsh food scene

This year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair Food Hall will host several up-and-coming Welsh food and drink producers, offering local produce to keep visitors going between the competitions and Christmas shopping.

One of the prime stock shows in Europe, The Royal Welsh Winter Fair will take place on 24 and 25 November 2025, enticing crowds from across Wales and beyond.

Many of the Food Hall’s food and drink producers will be exhibiting with Cywain, a Welsh government-funded programme that delivers a range of support and advice for new and growing food and drink businesses in Wales.

Nine companies will take to the Cywain stand this year, offering shoppers an opportunity to try and buy everything from coffee, mushrooms and well-being boosting tea, to marmalade, pickles, and a variety of vibrant spirits.

Each company has benefitted from support offered by Cywain, including advice on marketing, developing business plans, 1-2-1 mentoring, test trading opportunities, study tours, webinars, and grants for branding and packaging.

Alex James, Cywain Project Manager, said: “We take great delight in helping producers to grow in experience and confidence, bringing new products to the marketplace and adding their talents to the Welsh food and drink industry as a whole.

“Such opportunities are part of Cywain’s portfolio of support available for businesses throughout their growth journey, from day one start-ups to more established enterprises.”

One of those who benefited from Cywain’s support last year, and had an opportunity to display their products at the Winter Fair 2024 was Anglesey Foods Ltd.

The experience they had proved to be a big boost for their business: “We had valuable sales and exposure with customers from across Wales and further afield, with great levels of communication and interaction throughout the process.”

The nine companies that will take to the Cywain stand this year are:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24th

Picklebits

PICKLEBITS crafts ridiculously tasty pickles made with purpose and personality. We craft every jar with the best organic ingredients and nothing else – that means absolutely zero artificial preservatives. So you know that you’re getting pure, unadulterated goodness in every ridiculously tasty bite. We’re unapologetically vibrant, flavour-forward, and proudly independent. We are dazzling shelves with organic pickles that are bursting with feel-good flavour.

Smashed Cow Sauces

Smashed Cow Sauces, a 1 year old North Wales company making a range of small batch sauces, seasonings and spice mixes for restaurants, retailers and home cooks. Try our mango sweet chilli sauce or Kung Pow! Stir-fry seasoning with new products being developed and added to the range as we grow.

Tired Mums

Tired Mums Coffee believes in the magic of specialty coffee to revive the REAL you! Born in North Wales and inspired by lived experience of juggling work, family, and self-care, every sip of Tired Mums Coffee coffee provides the perfect companion, any time of day or night.

Tired Mums Coffee offers smooth, ethically sourced speciality coffee, roasted with care in North Wales. With vibrant, gift-ready packaging and a brand story rooted in real-life experiences, it creates a genuine connection with customers – providing an all-day coffee solution that encourages daily rituals and moments of indulgence.

Fussell’s

Fussel Spirits are an award winning spirits brand based near Porthcawl. We strive for quality, taste and innovation, sourcing local ingredients. Our Coal and Gold Spiced Rum won a Great Taste star award this year. Our Floff Vanilla Vodca is a seductive, sweet and creamy, rich and decadent spirit, which makes every drink you make with it taste warm and comforting. Both make beautiful Welsh gifts.

Madarch Cymru

Madarch Cymru is an award-winning Welsh mushroom company that has been cultivating exceptional fungi for over 20 years. Founded by Cynan and June, the business has grown to partner with Tetrim Teas’ mushroom growing units across three locations in west Wales. Recognised with the prestigious Bwyd Araf Cymru award for product quality, Madarch Cymru’s mushrooms have featured on numerous television programmes including Epic Chris Food, Hairy Bikers, and Countryfile.

The company specialises in locally grown Lion’s Mane, Shiitake, and Wood Oyster mushrooms, offering a versatile mushroom powder range. Their newest product, 100% Welsh-grown Lion’s Mane Mushroom Powder, brings a rich, earthy flavour to smoothies, teas, soups, and sauces. Beyond their products, Madarch Cymru invites customers to immerse themselves in the fascinating world of fungi through guided mushroom hunts, sharing their passion for everything mushroomy with visitors and food enthusiasts alike.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH

CoedCanlas

Coedcanlas is an artisan food provider, specialising in Seville Orange marmalades, Sicilian lemon marmalade, jams and Canadian maple syrup. Coedcanlas is a small parish on the Cleddau estuary, a perfect place to gather and produce our unique range of artisan products.

Brew & Breathe

Brew & Breathe is a Welsh wellness brand combining herbal tea rituals with breathwork. We create consciously blended herbal infusions designed to support calm, clarity, and connection. Each blend is paired with a digital breathwork or meditation track accessible via QR code, promoting moments of mindful restoration in everyday life. Our teas are ethically sourced, sustainably packaged, and hand-blended in small batches in St Fagans, Cardiff.

Silver Circle Distillery

Silver Circle Distillery is a multi-award winning craft spirits producer, based on a working farm in Monmouthshire. Named one of the best distilleries in Wales by The Spirits Business and consistently top rated by customers for visitor experiences.

Grounds For Good

Grounds for Good create delicious, award-winning, sustainable food and drink with a conscience. Our products are crafted using recycled coffee grounds and natural ingredients, creating unique flavours and experiences that are kind to the planet. From aromatic spirits to indulgent chocolate and artisan oil, every sip and bite reflects our passion for sustainability and great taste.