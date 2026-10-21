Royals join families and survivors to mark 60th anniversary of Aberfan disaster

Eleanor Storey and Rod Minchin, Press Association

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will join politicians, survivors and bereaved families in remembering the 116 children and 28 adults killed in the Aberfan disaster as people come together to mark the 60th anniversary.

An entire generation was almost wiped out when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside before engulfing Pantglas Junior School on October 21 1966.

The disaster unfolded, following days of heavy rain, when excavated mining debris from the Merthyr Vale Colliery was dislodged and came thundering down the hillside.

The waste material had been piled high on the side of Mynydd Merthyr – above Aberfan – for years, even though there were numerous underground springs below.

Children in Pantglas Junior School were just getting ready for lessons when 1.5 million cubic feet of liquefied slurry crashed into the school and a number of nearby houses.

About half the children from the junior school died in the tragedy, which happened on the last day before half term.

Charles, Camilla and William will visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which is located on the site of the junior school, and the nearby Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

They will join survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives.

A short prayer and a moment of silence will be held, during which The King and The Prince of Wales will lay wreaths, and The Queen will place a posy.

At the community centre the royal party will meet retired members of the emergency services who helped in the hours and days after the disaster.

They will then spend time with survivors, bereaved parents, and siblings of those who died.

Later, Prince William will visit Ynysowen Community Primary School where he will unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree, a new sculpture created to commemorate the anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II visited eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place.

Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign.

She returned to Aberfan three more times during her life and opened Ynysowen Primary School in 2012.

Charles, who was then the prince of Wales, visited Aberfan in 2016 and privately laid a wreath bearing the words “Er bythol gof a chyda’r cydymdeiumlad dwysaf”, meaning “In continuing memory and deepest sympathy”.

He planted a sweetgum tree in the Aberfan Memorial Garden and spoke to survivors at a reception before delivering a speech that included a message from the late Queen.

William previously met survivors of the Aberfan disaster when he visited with the Princess of Wales in 2023.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, who will attend the remembrance event, described Aberfan as “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history”.

“The events of 21st October 1966 devastated the community of Aberfan. It robbed a generation of its children of their futures in a matter of moments,” he said ahead of the anniversary.

“Hearing stories of that day is an early memory that left a deep and lasting effect on me.

“It brought home to me the horror of that day for all those who were there, and who lived to bear witness to what happened.

“The story of Aberfan will never be forgotten. It is a story of the most terrible loss and grief. But also a story of the resilience of a community over six decades.”

Ahead of the milestone, Stephen Kinnock, Secretary of State for Wales, said: “The community of Aberfan suffered a loss so profound that it remains etched into the memory of our nation.

“Today, we remember each and every one of them.

“Aberfan is a community that has shown extraordinary strength, resilience and dignity in the face of such devastating tragedy, coming together time and again to ensure that all who were lost there are never forgotten.”

Archbishop of Wales Cherry Vann said: “Today, as we commemorate that heartbreaking day, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of a community which has shown, in face of unbearable suffering, the most inspiring resilience and strength.

“We offer our prayers for all across Wales and beyond who are touched by today’s commemorations.”

Coal bosses had been warned about “flowslides” prior to the disaster and, despite a 76-day public inquiry, no-one faced prosecution or lost their job.

Local residents were left with no choice but to take £150,000 from a memorial fund to pay for the clean-up bill. This was eventually returned after decades of campaigning.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham visited Aberfan, where he spoke with survivors and bereaved families and laid a wreath in memory of those who died.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.