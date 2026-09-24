RSPB celebrates breeding success for threatened bird of prey in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

More than 20 chicks from one of Wales’ most threatened birds of prey have successfully fledged at nature reserves across the country during this year’s breeding season.

Hen Harriers have specific habitat requirements, typically nesting on the ground among heather and other tall vegetation within open upland landscapes.

The RSPB highlighted that, through managing a mosaic of upland habitats, they can provide suitable places for Hen Harriers to nest alongside the feeding areas they need to successfully raise chicks.

At RSPB Lake Vyrnwy, six Hen Harrier territories were established in spring, with five nests successfully fledging 17 young, before a further four chicks fledged at nearby RSPB Tanrallt, bringing the total across the two sites to 21.

Despite Lake Vyrnwy accounting for less than 1% of the potentially suitable Hen Harrier breeding habitat available across Wales, more than 20% of the estimated Welsh population used the reserve during the breeding season.

Further south, at RSPB Carngafallt, three Hen Harrier chicks successfully fledged this summer, bringing the total to 19 fledged chicks at the reserve since 2022.

Hen Harrier males are pale grey, while females are brown with a distinctive white rump and striped tail. They can be seen flying low over upland landscapes with their wings held in a shallow ‘V’ as they hunt for prey including Meadow Pipits and voles.

Julian Hughes, Head of Species for RSPB Cymru, said: “Seeing so many young Hen Harriers take to the skies this year is fantastic news for a species that remains a rare breeding bird in Wales.

“Illegal persecution is a major factor in its Red-listed status across the UK, and it is vital that the Welsh countryside has landscape mosaics that provide Hen Harriers with suitable places to nest, shelter and find food.”

According to RSPB data from 2023, there are just 40 breeding Hen Harrier pairs in Wales. The RSPB continues to work to protect and restore the upland habitats for Hen Harriers, which remain vulnerable to habitat loss and degradation and other pressures.

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