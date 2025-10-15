RSPB Cymru announces autumn events and activities across Wales

RSPB Cymru have announced their autumn programme of activities and events at wetland centres across Wales.

From bird migrations to nocturnal wildlife spectacles, Autumn is a time of activity and these events take advantage of everything nature has to offer as temperatures decline.

Among the events held at South Stack, Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands nature reserves are some spooky sessions, including Halloween crafts, supernatural walks, and bug safaris.

For more information and details on how to book an Autumn event in nature, visit RSPB Cymru’s site.

Highlighted among the various events RSPB Cymru have announced are:

Mindful Moments at RSPB South Stack – 14 October / 6pm – 7pm

An evening of mindfulness, journaling and natural wonder. Bring your own yoga mat or equivalent and any items that will help you feel warm and cosy (cushion, blanket). Paper will be provided for journaling but feel free to bring your own notebook and any materials you would like to collage with. Dried lavender and scent bags will be provided as well as herbal tea.

Pumpkin Carving Morning at RSPB South Stack – 25 & 26 October / 10am – 12pm

Get into the spooky spirit and carve some pumpkins. With a range of templates to choose from and some guidance from the South Stack team, you can get as creative as you want. All masterpieces will be yours to take home.

Bird Folklore Walk at RSPB South Stack – 28 October / 11am – 12pm

From fire-starters to spiritual messengers, birds have been the subject of a variety of tales and mythology. On this walk, you’ll learn about the folklore of some of the birds that call South Stack their home.

For booking information and costs, visit South Stack’s site here.

Bug Safari at RSPB Conwy – 30 October / 11am – 12.30pm

There’s a secret world hidden all around us, full of amazing creatures… From the tops of the trees to the depths of the pond, you can explore different habitats and take a closer look at the incredible insects that live there.

Halloween FunPlay Friday at RSPB Conwy – Friday 31 October / 11am – 3pm



Flaunt your fangs, grab your capes, and wear your creepiest costumes for our Halloween-themed fun day! This time, we’re teaming up with Conwy Play Development Team (Ffit Conwy), who are bringing lots of Halloween fun and games to keep your little monsters entertained. Please note that this event is weather dependent.

For booking information and costs, visit RSPB Conwy’s site here.

Twilight Trail at RSPB Ynys-hir – Thursday 30 October / 4pm – 6pm

As dusk descends, discover the creatures that come out at night. Woodland trail, activities and hot chocolate with marshmallows around the fire. Family fun for 4–11-year-olds – must be accompanied by an adult.

Willow Platter Workshop RSPB Ynys-hir – 15 November / 1pm – 3pm

In this workshop at RSPB Ynys-hir, using natural materials, you will be able to create your own bespoke willow platter, perfect as a table centrepiece or as a gift.

For booking information and costs, visit RSPB Ynys-hir’s site here.

Hallows Eve Spooktacular at Newport Wetlands – 30 October / 6pm – 9pm

An evening of events at Newport Wetlands, including Halloween crafts, a bonfire and toasted marshmallows, and a nocturnal nature walk where you might come across owls, badgers, or foxes.

For booking information and costs, visit Newport Wetlands’ site here or email: [email protected]