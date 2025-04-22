RSPB Cymru announces International Dawn Chorus Day events at reserves across Wales

RSPB Cymru has announced a packed programme of events at reserves and green spaces across Wales to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day.

In recognition of the day on May 4, the charity is inviting visitors to hear the best of nature’s music festival with events at RSPB Conwy, RSPB Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve.

For a full list of all events on offer at reserves throughout Wales, visit: https://events.rspb.org.uk/ Cymru

Conwy

Wake Up with the Dawn Chorus!

Wake up with the wildlife and experience nature’s amazing spring symphony.

Join our knowledgeable guides for a leisurely walk around the reserve, discovering the incredible variety of birdsong that makes up the dawn chorus.

We’ll finish by warming up with a hot drink in the cafe and reflecting on a memorable morning.

Binoculars will not be provided, so please bring your own and come suitably dressed for a chilly morning.

(Cost of hot drink included)

Date & time: Sunday 4 May 5.30am – 8.30am

Cost/Booking details: Booking essential. RSPB Member £19/ Non-member £25

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ events/108819

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ conwy

Ynys-Hir

RSPB Ynys-hir Dawn Chorus & Croissants

Experience the sounds of a Celtic Rainforest as the dawn breaks and the birds begin to sing.

Join the RSPB wardens for an early morning walk through the woods at RSPB Ynys-hir followed by coffee and croissants at the Visitor Centre.

Date & time: Saturday 10 May 6am-8am (Please arrive at 5.45am for a 6am start)

Cost/Booking details: Adult RSPB member £16 / Adult non- member £20 / Child RSPB member £8 / Child non-member £10 (Not suitable for children under 8 years)

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ ynys-hir

Newport Wetlands

International Dawn Chorus Day Guided Walk

As the sun rises why not join us for a very special wildlife experience to hear the magical Dawn Chorus at Newport Wetlands.

This spectacle of sound will include not only the more familiar garden birds but also some of our star species.

Listen out for a booming Bittern or calling Cuckoo and hear the difference between a Reed Warbler and Reed Bunting… it is well worth the early start.

This is an opportunity to visit the reserve before anyone else arrives and soak up the sound of spring birdsong.

Guides will be on hand to help with spotting wildlife along this exclusive walk. What better way to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day.

Date & time: Sunday 4th May 5am-8am

Cost/Booking details: RSPB Member £13/ Non-member £16

https://events.rspb.org.uk/ newportwetlands

