RSPB Cymru announces packed programme of summer events

RSPB Cymru has announced its programme of summer events across its Welsh nature reserves, including wildlife boat trips, bat walks and family activities.

Events will take place at RSPB reserves including South Stack, Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands throughout the summer holidays.

For more information and details on how to book a summer event, visit the RSPB Cymru website here. Their top picks include:

RSPB SOUTH STACK

Summer Crafts (Every weekend throughout July and August/ 10am – 2pm)

Children can take part in a range of craft activities at RSPB South Stack throughout the summer, with projects inspired by the reserve and its wildlife. There is no need to book, but activities prices vary.

Summer Wildlife Tour (Every weekend throughout July and August / 10.30am – 12pm)

Guided wildlife tours at RSPB South Stack will explore the reserve’s heathland and wildflowers, with opportunities to spot pollinators as well as marine wildlife including dolphins and seals from Ellin’s Tower. Booking essential.

Guided Wildlife Boat Tours (Various dates throughout July, August and September / 9am or 1pm)

Visitors can choose between a boat tour to The Skerries or North Stack / South Stack and experience the fresh sea air, scenery, and coastal wildlife. Tickets are available here.

Welsh Learners Wildlife Walk (29 July/ 10am – 11am)

A guided walk for Welsh learners to help improve their Welsh listening and speaking skills, boosting their confidence in communicating in Welsh, while exploring the landscape and learning about the wildlife of RSPB South Stack.

RSPB CONWY

Bug Safaris (23 and 30 July as well as every Thursday morning throughout the summer holidays / 11am – 12.30pm)

The bug safari gives families the chance to explore different habitats, from ponds to woodland, while learning about the insects that call that RSPB Conwy home.

Nature at Night (Saturday 1 and Saturday 8 August / 7pm-10pm)

Spend a wild evening at RSPB Conwy and experience the nature reserve after hours. Discover the nocturnal creatures through pond dipping and moth spotting, and cook campfire treats. Booking is required.

Bat Walks (various dates available throughout August and September)

Join guides at RSPB Conwy, which is home to 9 different species of bat, to learn more about the mammals and enjoy a leisurely stroll.

YNYS-HIR

Wild Wednesday (5, 19, and 26 August / 1.30pm – 3pm)

On Wednesdays throughout August, children aged five to 11 can take part in nature-themed activities including bug hunts and sensory safaris.

Beautiful Butterflies Activity Trail (Wednesday – Sunday 18 July – 31 August / 10am – 4pm / Visitor Centre open 10am – 4pm Wednesday – Sunday)

With an activity sheet from the Visitor Centre, families can explore RSPB Ynys-hir and discover the different butterflies that call the site home.

Big Wild Summer Campfire Fun (22 August / 1.30pm – 4pm)

Spend the afternoon in the woods, and learn how to light a campfire with flints, cook on a campfire, build dens, and take part in other nature-based crafts and activities. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years and accompanying adults. Booking is required.

Natural Dyeing Workshop (12 September / 11am – 3.30pm)

Learn about plants and their natural dyes in an outdoor, hands-on workshop, and go home with examples of the dyes you have made. Minimum age is 16 years. Booking is essential.

NEWPORT WETLANDS

Newport Wetlands Mini Explorers (Every other Monday throughout July and August (other dates are available throughout the year) / 10.30am – 12.30pm)

An engaging, nature-based experience designed especially for young children and their families. Aimed at children aged 2-4 years.

Flutterology: Exploring the moths and butterflies of Newport Wetlands (25 July & 1 August / 9.30am – 11.30am)

Begin the morning by opening a moth trap set the night before, revealing a variety of species that have visited the wetlands under cover of darkness. After meeting the nocturnal visitors, head out onto the reserve to explore the wetland habitats in search of butterflies and day-flying moths.

Bat Walk at Twilight (1 September / 6.45pm – 9.15pm)

As dusk settles, and the reserve comes alive with the hidden world of bats, bat expert Peter Wilton-Jones will share a range of facts about bats including their behaviours, habitats, and vital role in the ecosystem. As darkness falls, set out on a gentle guided walk through the reserve, equipped with bat detectors to tune into the ultrasonic calls echoing overhead.