RSPB Cymru to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day with events across Wales

Sunday 4 May marks International Dawn Chorus Day, and RSPB Cymru are urging people to open their windows or visit local nature reserves and immerse themselves in ‘spring’s stunning symphony of bird song’.

The charity is also hosting a series of events at RSPB Conwy, RSPB Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve, where visitors can take part in tours and learn from local guides.

International Dawn Chorus Day was set up by naturalist Chris Baines in 1987 when, to celebrate his birthday, he invited loved ones to be woken up by wildlife with him at Moseley Bog. It is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in May.

Events

RSPB Cymru’s 2025 International Dawn Chorus Day events include:

CONWY: Wake Up with the Dawn Chorus! Sunday 4 May, 5.30am – 8.30am

“Celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day at RSPB Conwy. Wake up with the wildlife and experience nature’s amazing spring symphony. Join our knowledgeable guides for a leisurely walk around the reserve, discovering the incredible variety of birdsong that makes up the dawn chorus. We’ll finish by warming up with a hot drink* in the cafe and reflecting on a memorable morning. Binoculars will not be provided, so please bring your own and come suitably dressed for a chilly morning. *Cost of hot drink included.”

RSPB Member £19/ Non-member £25. Bookings in advance are essential and can be made through RSPB Cymru’s site.

YNYS-HIR: RSPB Ynys-hir Dawn Chorus & Croissants. Saturday 10 May, 6am – 8am (Arrive at 5.45am for a 6am start)

“Experience the sounds of a Celtic Rainforest as the dawn breaks and the birds begin to sing. Join the RSPB wardens for an early morning walk through the woods at RSPB Ynys-hir followed by coffee and croissants at the Visitor Centre.”

Adult RSPB member £16 / Adult non- member £20 / Child RSPB member £8 / Child non-member £10 (Not suitable for children under 8 years). To reserve a space and find out more about RSPB Ynys-hir’s events, visit their site.

NEWPORT WETLANDS: International Dawn Chorus Day Guided Walk. Sunday 4th May, 5am – 8am

‘As the sun rises why not join us for a very special wildlife experience to hear the magical Dawn Chorus at Newport Wetlands? This spectacle of sound will include not only the more familiar garden birds but also some of our star species. Listen out for a booming Bittern or calling Cuckoo and hear the difference between a Reed Warbler and Reed Bunting … it is well worth the early start.

This is an opportunity to visit the reserve before anyone else arrives and soak up the sound of spring birdsong. Our guides will be on hand to help with spotting wildlife along this exclusive walk. What better way to celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day.’

RSPB Member £13/ Non-member £16. For more information and to reserve a space, visit the Newport Wetlands site.

