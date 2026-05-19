RSPB Cymru unveils half-term wildlife events across Wales

RSPB Cymru has revealed the events taking place at their nature reserves this May Half Term, from Bug Safaris to boat trips.

New for 2026, the charity has also released Wild Cards playing cards to compare fun facts about wildlife in Wales, collectible at any reserve until the end of May.

RSPB said: “Whether you’re looking to boost your step count on our trails; take part in one of our events or fancy enjoying some tasty treats in the café or relaxing with a picnic – there’s plenty for you to do surrounded by nature.”

Events include:

RSPB South Stack

Paper Peony Workshop – Discover the art of crafting paper peonies in this hands-on workshop, guided by Laura from Y Cwt Creu. All materials are provided, as well as a hot drink and piece of cake, and participants take everything they create home.

Puffin Spotting – With the help of an experienced guide, puffin spotters will venture down to Ellin’s Tower where they’ll enjoy a birds-eye view of the seabird colony. From Guillemots to Razorbills there’s plenty to see. Make sure to bring binoculars (or hire a pair).

Meet and Greet Peri the Puffin – South Stack’s loveable Puffin Peri is excited that their friends are back on the cliffs. Join Peri for a morning of fun and games. A goody bag is included with each ticket.

Lino Print a T-Shirt or Tote Bag – Participants can make their own lino printed t-shirt or tote bag with a choice of design from Puffins to bees.

RSPB Guided Boat Tours with Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips – Join RSPB guides for an unforgettable, wildlife-rich adventure to discover the history and geology of Ynys Môn, along with identifying the seabirds and marine life of the coastline.

RSPB Conwy

Pondemonium Quiz Trail – Follow the trails around the RSPB Conwy ponds, learn fun facts and find the clues to win a prize to take home.

Guided Wildlife Walk – Join knowledgeable guides and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy, as they aim to spot 50 bird species in just a few hours.

Bug Safari – From the tops of the trees to the depths of the pond, groups will explore different habitats and take a closer look at the incredible insects that live at RSPB Conwy.

RSPB Ynys-hir

Go Batty – Join the North Ceredigion Bat Group at RSPB Ynys-hir for an enchanting evening delving into the world of bats. This event offers a unique opportunity to learn about the nocturnal creatures, including a guided walk along the reserve trails, use of hand-held bat detectors to listen for bat echo-location calls as well as insightful information about bats and their behaviours.

Pop-Up Woodland Photography Hide Hire – Photograph the jewels of RSPB Ynys-hir temperate Celtic rain forest, in the Pop-up Woodland Photography Hide. The woodland stars include summer visitors such as the Pied Flycatcher, Redstarts, and warblers migrating from a winter in West Africa to breed in the oak woodlands along with our resident species.

Newport Wetlands

Booming Bitterns and Calling Cuckoos: Guided Walk – Join the Newport Wetlands guides for a walk focusing on two iconic birds. Learn to recognise the distinctive calls of the elusive Bittern and the returning Cuckoo, and head out onto the reserve for a guided walk through the reedbeds and wetland trails.

The RSPB is the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, with 1.2 million members and 11,000 volunteers, protecting and restoring habitats and landscapes, working to save species and helping to tackle the nature and climate emergency.

For the full list of half term events at RSPB reserves in Wales, visit the charity’s site here.