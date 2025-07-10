RSPCA Animal Centre braced for busiest day of the summer

The RSPCA is bracing itself for its busiest period as new figures show that 10 July is the charity’s busiest summer day with officers dealing with over 1,000 incidents and animal centres and hospitals caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming large numbers of animals.

Last year, across England and Wales the charity’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on 10 July than any other day over the summer months (Jun-Aug) with a total of 1,157 incidents – which is around a whopping 48 incidents every hour.

These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals – and also responding to cruelty reports which sadly peak during the summer months.

This comes as the animal welfare charity recently released startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign – showing the cruel side of summer people don’t see.

Steep rise

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA took 34,401* cruelty calls to their emergency line – compared to 25,887* the year before – up by a third.

On average, the charity received 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.

Cassie Newman, Director of Operations at the RSPCA, said: “Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. This means that not only are our officers incredibly busy responding to reports and rescuing animals from cruelty but our animal centres and hospitals are under even more pressure at a time when they are faced with the kitten season potentially resulting in an increased intake in cats, pets being abandoned when their owners go on holiday, and a peak in cruelty – partly due to the longer days.

“In order to be able to care for all the animals coming through our doors, RSPCA Newport Animal Centre needs the public’s support at this critical time.”

Campaign

Cassie added: “That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign. Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is caring for Terrier cross Nala this RSPCA’s busiest summer day

Three-year-old Nala came into the charity’s care in March last year as her owner could no longer care for her and the cost of treating her skin condition. She was rather shy when she arrived and a little uncertain but once she made a bond with someone she became friendly and trusting. She was rehomed in June last year but sadly this didn’t work out and Nala came back into the charity’s care and was moved to RSPCA Newport in January.

Staff are saddened Nala has not had much interest in her as she is a playful dog who loves to explore and run around. She is lively and enthusiastic but is also a sensitive soul and due to her difficult start in life she can be wary when meeting new people. Once she gets to know you, she loves fuss and is very affectionate.

She will need a quiet, adult-only home without other pets where she can feel safe and secure and settle in at her own pace.

If you think you can give Nala a loving home, visit her profile here

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see.

For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty.

