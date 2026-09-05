RSPCA appeal after cats found abandoned in cardboard box

Nation.Cymru Staff

The RSPCA is appealing for information after rescuing two cats found abandoned in a cardboard box on a country lane in south Wales.

The two female cats were found on Wednesday (2 September) by a driver in the Caerphilly area, possibly near Bedwas.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black said: “The member of the public found them in the early hours of the morning with one outside a cardboard box and the other still inside it.

“Unfortunately we do not have a specific location or any further information. We’d like to thank the driver for not leaving these poor cats there as they must have been very frightened in the dark.”

Both cats – one tabby, one black and white and both aged around five – have had a check over at RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic and are in a good condition.

They have been given the names of Penny (tabby) and Cadi and are now in the care of RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch and once ready – if an owner is not found – will be rehomed.

“Both cats are healthy, but they are not microchipped, so we can’t identify an owner,” said Gemma.

“If anyone can help us find an owner or has any first information about them please can they contact us via our Inspectorate’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018 and you quote reference number 1895473.”

RSPCA branches and centres find homes for almost 47 cats a day or two every hour – but rescued animals have been coming in at a quicker rate than they are adopted. If you are looking to rehome a rescue cat, please visit our website, Find A Pet.

The RSPCA is urging pet owners who are struggling to seek help, whether from family, charities, vets or animal behaviourists. Further advice for families experiencing financial difficulties is available through the charity’s Cost of Living Advice Hub.

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