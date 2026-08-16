RSPCA appeal after gull found covered in glue and trapped in cardboard box

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an adult gull was found trapped inside a cardboard box and covered in what appeared to be industrial strength glue in a Welsh park

The discovery was made by a member of the public who was walking her dog in Moorland Park, Cardiff, on Tuesday, 10 August.

She spotted a small cardboard box and discovered the gull trapped inside, with both of his wings glued flat, and cardboard and paper attached to his body.

After initially attempting to remove the paper and cardboard with little success, the gull was taken to a nearby vet. The bird is now said to be recovering well, but is still unable to fly.

The RSPCA is investigating the incident and is appealing for information about how the bird came to be in this condition, but believe it was a “deliberate and callous attack”.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Chelsea Davies said: “The circumstances in which this gull was found are extremely concerning and it seems someone has gone to some lengths to cause this bird to suffer.

“Thankfully, the member of the public who found him acted quickly, and he is now receiving the treatment he needs.

“We are keen to establish what happened to this poor bird and would urge anyone who has information about what happened to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA’s Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting 01876882.

The incident comes as the charity warns of a worrying rise in reports of deliberate cruelty towards wild birds, with their latest figures, released as part of its ‘Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues’ campaign, showing that 359 incidents involving wild birds were reported during July and August 2025.

This is almost double the 179 reports received during the same period in 2024, and the highest summer total recorded in the past five years.

The RSPCA has also received 474 reports involving cruelty towards wild birds so far in 2026, with gulls among the species commonly targeted.

More information about the campaign and the RSPCA’s work tackling animal cruelty is available on the charity’s website here.

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