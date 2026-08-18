RSPCA appeal for information after dog striking incident

Nation Cymru staff

The RSPCA is asking for information to find a man who may hold vital information after a dog was seen to be struck with a knee in the side repeatedly.

The alleged incident occurred outside Carmarthen Station on 29 July at around 10.45 and was captured on CCTV.

According to a witness, the man was seen kneeing the dog in the side more than ten times.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Avery said: “We understand this dog was repeatedly struck and inappropriately handled. We really do hope this dog is okay.

“We’d like to thank the person who reported this to us as the information provided to us via members of the public – who are our eyes and ears – is so important.”

The RSPCA is also releasing an image of a man who was in the area at the time who they believe may be able to help provide vital information to assist with their investigation.

“We’re asking anyone who was in the area to come forward or anyone who recognises the man in the pictures to contact us. We’d like to speak to him as we believe he maybe able tohelp our investigation.”.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA. They say calls can be made in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1867218.

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