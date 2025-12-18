RSPCA appeal for information after emaciated greyhound found

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after an emaciated greyhound was found straying in Cardiff.

The dog was found in the Cefn Mably and Michaelston-y-Fedw area on the evening of Wednesday 19 November and was taken to the PDSA for immediate care.

She has been named Mable and is under the care of Cardiff Dogs Home, and is being fostered.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Black has been following up a number of enquiries to try and find out where she came from and how she came to be found in such a bad condition.

“When I met Mabel I can only describe her as being a bag of bones,” she said.

“We are so grateful to the person who took her to the PDSA, who provided her with the care and treatment she needed and Cardiff Dogs Home for taking her into their care.

“We have been working in the background following up a number of leads, but we are still appealing for further information in regards to who may have owned Mabel.

“Our Inspectorate Appeal Line can be reached on 0300 123 8018 and we’d urge anyone with first-hand information to get in touch. Incident number 1682725 can be quoted.”

Mable (pictured below on 10 December) who is officially under the care of Cardiff Dogs Home, has been doing well and has already gained 3.5kg.

Inspector Black added: “We like to thank those at the PDSA and Cardiff Dogs Home for caring for this lovely dog and wish her a speedy recovery.”

RSPCA frontline rescuers are currently doing all they can to help animals experiencing the very worst cruelty and neglect – including those who have tragically been left to fend for themselves – while our incredible animal centres are finding new homes for countless rescued animals each year.

Sadly, incidents of animal abandonment being reported to the RSPCA are on course to be at a six-year high. That’s why this winter, the charity has launched The Big Give Back to Animals to raise vital funds for their frontline teams, and to ensure they can keep being there for the animals who give us so much, and ask for so little in return.

To give hope to pets at Christmas and fight the tide of animal abandonment and backyard breeding, visit the RSPCA’s Findapet platform to find animals in need of homes near you.