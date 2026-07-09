RSPCA appeals for help after sick kitten dumped in shopping bag

Nation Cymru staff

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a poorly kitten was found dumped in a shopping bag on a basketball court in Caerphilly County Borough.

The tortoise-shell coloured feline was discovered inside an Iceland Bag for Life by a council worker who was cutting grass at Channel View Community Centre at Risca, near Newport, on the morning of Tuesday, June 30. The workman took the kitten, who is around three months old, back to his home near Caldicot and his partner then took her to a vets and contacted the animal charity.

She has been treated for diarrhoea and a flea burden and the animal charity are trying to establish how she came to be at this location. A small amount of dry food had been left inside the bag where the kitten was resting on a fluffy blanket.

RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels, who is investigating, said: “This poor kitten was cruelly left out in an open grassed area inside a bag that was almost completely zipped up apart from a small gap through which she was trying to pop her head out when she was spotted by the council worker.

“She has since had a vet check and fortunately it appears she was found in good time to be treated for minor ailments. There was some food left for her in the bag and she isn’t underweight, but clearly she has been the victim of a callous action.

“We would urge anyone struggling to care for their pets to seek help before considering abandoning them like this. The RSPCA has plenty of advice and guidance on our website.

“Incidents like this are the reason we have launched our Summer Cruelty campaign Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues as we need the support of the public to rescue and care for more animals like this poor kitten.”

New figures released by the RSPCA show a staggering 64% increase in summer cruelty to animals over the last five years. The animal welfare charity released the startling new statistics as part of its fundraising campaign which coincides with the charity’s busiest time as cruelty reports peak over summer.

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA received 6,322* cruelty calls to their emergency line last year which is one call every 10 minutes when the line is open.

This kitten was not microchipped and the RSPCA is asking for anyone who may have information about her to contact the charity’s appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to log number 01844066.

Every summer, animal cruelty peaks. Right now, it’s at its highest level in five years.

But cruelty isn’t the strongest force at work this summer. Love is.

Together, we can turn this season of cruelty into one of love, kindness and rescue for animals that need it the most and you can help by supporting the RSPCA’s Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues campaign.