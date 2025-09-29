RSPCA appeals for info after animal remains found in Rhyl alleyway

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the remains of animals, including two rabbits, were found in suspicious circumstances in an alleyway on a Rhyl housing estate.

The grim discovery was made on land behind the Bruton Park estate on September 11. During a clear up of the area, a council worker found the badly decomposed bodies of the animals contained inside a blue carrier bag, while there were a number of animal bones wrapped up in plastic inside a wheelie bin.

RSPCA Inspector Jenny Anderton, who is investigating, says x-rays confirmed that there were two rabbits in the bag, although it is not known how they died with the scans not showing any injuries. Neither of the rabbits were microchipped, but one of them was covered in a lot of straw bedding which suggests they had been kept as a pet.

‘Distressing discovery’

Animal remains were also found in a barrel dumped at the same location, which is an alleyway between Maes Bryn Melyd and new housing at Clos Rhosyn (pictured) in July.

Jenny said: “This was a distressing discovery which we are treating as suspicious as these remains have been dumped at this spot. We are appealing for anyone with any information about how they came to be placed there to get in touch.”

Carcasses

She continued: “The rabbit carcasses were at different stages of decomposition and it was difficult to even tell that one of them was the corpse of a rabbit. The animal bones didn’t appear to be those of a full skeleton, but they were possibly some of the bones of a large dog or a deer.

“There were also charred animal remains found at the same location in July, which a police officer, who attended the scene, said appeared to be those of a dog.”

Anyone with any information can contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01631553.