RSPCA appeals for information as ‘kicked’ gull put to sleep

Nation.Cymru staff

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public witnessed a gull being attacked in south Wales.

The bird was later taken to a local vets after the alleged incident at Porthmawr Road in Cwmbran. Sadly it was confirmed the sea bird had suffered two broken wings and the vet decided the kindest course of action was to put the bird to sleep.

Now the animal charity is asking anyone else who may have seen the alleged attack, which took place at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 7, or who has video footage to get in touch.

RSPCA Inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “The woman who witnessed this dreadful cruelty said the gull was kicked hard by a teenager while it was perched on a wall at this location in Cwmbran. Sadly the gull did not survive this attack and was later put to sleep at an out-of-hours vets. There were also concerns at the time that there was another young bird, a fledgling in the area.

“It’s extremely distressing to hear about this type of behaviour and unfortunately incidents of this nature are not uncommon. But all wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which makes it illegal to deliberately kill, injure or take one, except under licence.

“We are grateful to members of the public who report these types of incidents to us and we would urge anyone with any further information to ring the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01849124.”

Incidents like this are the reason the RSPCA has launched its Summer Cruelty campaign Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues as we need the support of the public more than ever to tackle senseless acts of cruelty.

New figures released by the animal charity show a staggering 64% increase in summer cruelty to animals over the last five years. In June, July and August last year the RSPCA received 6,322 cruelty calls to its emergency line last year which is one call every 10 minutes when the line is open.

You can read more about this campaign here.

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