RSPCA backs Welsh council’s call for national dog breeding review

RSPCA Cymru has welcomed moves from a Welsh council to improve dog breeding regulation in the county – backing calls for a nationwide review of dog breeding license laws amid the ‘tremendous scale’ of dog breeding in Wales.

The charity engaged in a consultation exercise from Carmarthenshire Council which looked at how the local authority licenses dog breeding locally.

Now, the Council’s Cabinet has endorsed a series of recommendations following a Task and Finish Group review – including to work with local vets to ensure they understand the requirements on licensed breeders, to improve public knowledge about dog breeding locally, and to consider a compulsory scoring system for licensed breeders.

There are also moves to examine fees charged for licensing.

But recommendations have also been made at a national level – including a review of current legislation, a centralised microchipping database, consideration of a national scoring system for breeders, and whether a national group – similar to the Farmers’ Union – is needed to assist dog breeders.

Breeding ‘hot spot’

Carmarthenshire has traditionally been one of the UK’s “hot spots” for dog breeding activity – and data gathered by the RSPCA also suggests the local authority has taken out more prosecutions than any other council in Wales against dog breeders in recent years.

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for Wales at the RSPCA, said: “This was a really thorough review which we were pleased to engage with.

“Carmarthenshire has long been a hot spot for dog breeding – so it’s really welcome the council is looking at how to ensure consistent standards are enforced to protect welfare.

“Working with local vets and the public to enhance knowledge about dog breeding licensing locally will help spread information, while a compulsory scoring system could give people added confidence when buying from a breeder.

“But some of the national recommendations coming out are really important, too – and we hope the next Welsh Government will take these on board, and commit to a nationwide review of dog breeding regulations, to ensure they protect dog welfare.”

Law

New dog breeding laws came into force in Wales in 2015 – and require those keeping three or more breeding bitches and/or breeding three or more litters of puppies a year and selling any of them to get a licence from the local council. But the RSPCA believes the “scale” of dog breeding in Wales, along with the potentially outdated nature of the relevant legislation, means the regulations require a review.

Billie added: “Dog breeding continues in Wales at a tremendous scale – so it’s vital our dog breeding laws are subject to regular review to ensure they are fit for purpose.”

The RSPCA also recommends tools like the Puppy Contract to help people buy a happy and healthy puppy.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen added: “The review of Carmarthenshire County Council’s dog breeding licensing function has highlighted the excellent work and consistent results of our Animal Welfare Team who play a crucial role in enforcing animal health and welfare legislation, protecting both animal welfare and legitimate breeders. The recommendations endorsed by the Council’s Cabinet aim to further strengthen this work.”

Adoptober

The announcement comes as the charity’s annual rehoming drive – Adoptober – continues to shine a light on a number of long-stay rescue dogs in the charity’s care.

Dogs are rehomed by the RSPCA in Wales from centres such as the charity’s national sites in Newport and Upper Colwyn Bay, and the Llys Nini Branch centre in Swansea.

Billie added: “While we want those considering getting a puppy to choose reputable breeders, and know how to identify those, the best way people looking to add a pet to the family can help animal welfare is by choosing rescue.

“This Adoptober, we’re shining a light on the countless rescue dogs in the RSPCA’s care – including across Wales – and hope people keen to add a dog to their family check out our Find a Pet website, and consider adopting an animal.”

Dogs at the Llys Nini Animal Centre include two-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff Cheeks (main image), who is full of energy and affection, and is seeking an experienced dog owner who can continue his training and give him plenty of exercise and love.

More information on adopting Cheeks is available on the RSPCA Llys Nini website.