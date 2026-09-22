RSPCA call for volunteers ahead of the Cardiff Half Marathon

Nation.Cymru staff

Animal lovers have the chance to show their support for RSPCA runners at the Cardiff Half Marathon next month – in their “biggest ever” presence at the UK’s second largest half marathon!

This year a staggering 90 runners will take part and raise money for the RSPCA in the event set to take place on Sunday 4 October.

The RSPCA is now looking for cheerers, photographers and videographers to help support the runners – and capture the atmosphere at the special event.

The Cardiff Half Marathon has grown into one of Europe’s largest half marathons and is Wales’ largest mass participation and multi-charity fundraising event.

Those who have signed up to run on behalf of the country’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity will be put through their paces along the route through Cardiff, cheered on by the RSPCA’s ‘Team Animal’ supporters, and knowing that each step will be helping the RSPCA continue its essential work protecting animals, and building a better world for every kind.

Hannah Myers, Fundraising and Events Manager at the RSPCA, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we have 90 runners on board this year – and we thank every single one of them for supporting us.

“It’s our biggest ever presence at this event, and highlights just how much the Cardiff Half has grown in recent years.”

Now, the charity is hoping to add to its band of volunteers to help create a special atmosphere on race day.

“We are now looking for people to help capture the moment through photos and videos of our participants,” added Hannah.

“We’d love to hear from you and if you feel you would like to attend and be a cheerer or photographer as part of Team Animal on the day, there’s loads more information on how to get involved on the RSPCA website.”

Cost of living

The RSPCA needs vital funds as its officers face increasing pressures amid the cost of living crisis and capacity crisis with more and more animals needing rehabilitation and forever homes than ever before.

Several large-scale cases have resulted in record numbers of dogs and cats in our care. In Wales the number of incidents involving 10 or more animals has increased more than 60% since 2022.

Last year the charity responded to 4,200 incidents which involved at least 10 animals at the same address across England and Wales – including 344 in Wales, up from 214 in 2022 (61% increase)

Myers said: “Our amazing fundraisers do vital work supporting us in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming or releasing thousands of animals every year. By raising money for the RSPCA, they will join animal lovers from across the region, and the whole country, determined to stop animal cruelty and neglect.

“With our growing presence at the Cardiff Half over the past few years we hope it shows our commitment to Wales and Welsh events and we look forward to getting involved in more in the future!”

Unlike any other

Joining the team for the half marathon will be RSPCA National Media Manager Chris O’Brien. He said: “The race is unlike any other as, the atmosphere from the crowds is just amazing, and to be running on behalf of the RSPCA and to be raising vital funds for them is just a privilege.

“The Cardiff Half has become one of Britain’s best running events and the RSPCA presence this year is so amazing to see.”

O’Brien recently completed the Castle 2 Castle 10.5 mile run as part of his preparations, but has not run a Half Marathon since 2019.

He added: “I can’t wait to be out there taking part alongside the other RSPCA runners – it is great to see more and more people get involved every year.”

You can find out more on how to volunteer here.

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