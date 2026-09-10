RSPCA calls for flexibility as councils threaten tighter beach restrictions for dogs

Nation.Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is calling on local authorities across Wales to offer dog owners “greater flexibility” when it comes to walking their dogs on and around beaches.

The call comes amid consultations held by councils which could see tighter restrictions for dogs on, and adjacent to, beaches in two parts of Wales.

Dogs and their owners in the Neath Port Talbot County Borough and Conwy County Borough areas could be impacted by the proposed additional restrictions.

Neath Port Talbot Council consulted over the summer on proposals to renew a current Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which would extend the requirement for dogs to be excluded from large parts of Aberavon Beach from 1 May to 30 September to 2030.

The council also asked the public for their views on dogs being kept on leads on Aberavon Promenade throughout the year.

Meanwhile, a similar consultation is underway in Conwy, which would resurrect previous plans to prohibit dogs from a large part of Rhos on Sea beach – making it a permanent dog exclusion zone.

RSPCA Cymru joined local dog owners and Members of the Senedd in raising concerns about such proposals in 2023, with the backlash against the plans leading to them being shelved by the local authority at the time. But the animal welfare charity is “disappointed” they have now returned.

Senior Public Affairs Manager Billie-Jade Thomas said: “Dog restrictions are an emotive issue in communities across Wales, so it is important that the views of everyone – including local dog owners and welfare experts – are heard loud and clear .

“We would always urge any council to closely consider whether a PSPO is always needed to achieve their aims of protecting human health.

“Local authorities should instead offer greater flexibility when it comes to allowing dogs on and around beaches, especially in terms of blanket exclusions and year-round measures. Such measures risks punishing responsible dog owners for the actions of the less responsible, while potentially creating less spaces for dogs to exercise and express their natural behaviours within our local communities.

“Responsible dog owners need to walk their dogs all year round – and we’ll keep working with local authorities across Wales to help find more positive ways forward. This could include allowing dogs on leads on beaches during busy months and the prioritisation of seasonal measures as opposed to year-round blanket bans.”

The animal welfare charity routinely responds to consultations regarding PSPOs which provide local authorities with a means of tackling dog fouling and other dog-related issues, such as access to public spaces.

Indeed, RSPCA Cymru has responded to both Neath Port Talbot and Conwy. And while Neath Port Talbot Council’s consultation closed on 24 August, residents impacted by Conwy’s plans have until Friday (11 September) to have their voices heard.

The RSPCA has recently co-launched a new resource for dog owners to advise them on how to be a responsible dog owner, which can also be promoted by decision makers such as local authorities. The new Dog Ownership Guide (DOG) can be found online.

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