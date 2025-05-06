RSPCA calls on public to demand an end to pig slaughter via CO2

Stephen Price

The RSPCA is calling on the Welsh public to sign an open letter to demand an end to the use of carbon dioxide as a slaughter method for pigs, which is used to kill 90% of pigs in the UK

The most common slaughter/killing method used for pigs is carried out using carbon dioxide gas. During this process, pigs are exposed to and inhale high concentrations of CO2, eventually killing them.

According the to animal charity, there are significant animal welfare concerns associated with the use of CO2, and pigs can experience significant distress before becoming unconscious. This is an urgent animal welfare issue, pigs deserve better.

There are currently no other humane alternatives that are both legal and commercially viable for the industry.

Demand

The charity is calling for a rapid phase-out of high-concentration CO2 systems and the trialling of more humane alternatives in the UK.

They shared: “We know there are promising alternatives from EU research but we need these trialed in the UK. Gases like argon offer potential improvements in animal welfare because they do not cause the same painful and distressing effects as CO2. “Implementing alternative gas mixtures or stunning methods is crucial to improving animal welfare.

“The RSPCA is continuing to work with the pig industry, the UK Government and with research teams to find alternatives to this method of killing. We will not stop until a more humane alternative has been found.”

Letter

The letter, addressed to the Secretary of State, says: “We the undersigned are calling on the UK Government to show leadership on delivering an end to using high concentrations of CO2 for killing pigs. Millions of pigs every year endure pain and distress in their final moments due to the use of CO2 to stun and kill these animals.

It has been over two decades since the Farm Animal Welfare Committee (FAWC, now the Animal Welfare Committee) recommended a phase out; it is long overdue and pigs are continuing to suffer. Since FAWC first called for this over twenty years ago there has been little progress; however, recent technical advancements have now made this economically and practically possible. Animal advocates, scientists, industry and farmers now believe this is possible.

“This practice, used to stun/kill approximately 90% of UK pigs, is widely recognised as causing pain and distress before the animals lose consciousness. It is unacceptable that millions of pigs continue to suffer every year when viable, more humane alternatives exist.

“The RSPCA has identified two clear pathways to improve pig welfare at slaughter:

“1. Government to Change the law to allow gas to be used to stun, rather than kill pigs, as it is in the EU, making the use of alternative gases in the UK much more feasible

“2. Retailers and slaughterhouses to start commercial trials to develop a commercially viable alternative in the UK to facilitate a humane transition.

“3. Government to support slaughterhouses by funding the retrofitting of existing CO2 sites to allow for the use of less aversive inert gases, such as argon.

“Progress towards these solutions has been slow since calls were first made showing voluntary market forces alone have proven insufficient to drive meaningful change. It is now imperative that the UK government, retailers, and industry stakeholders take decisive action.

“To make progress we are recommending: The Government to set a definitive phase-out date for high concentration CO2 systems. Without legislative intervention, inertia will continue to prolong animal suffering.

“The Government to change the law to allow gas to be a method of ‘simple stunning’ for pigs stun pigs

Industry and retailers must take responsibility by committing to trialling the retrofitting of existing chambers with alternative gases such as argon, and by working towards the implementation of more humane stunning and killing methods in both existing and future facilities.”

“DEFRA should explore and invest in alternative stunning methods to ensure new slaughterhouses meet the highest welfare standards.

“Prioritising Government funding and support for retrofitting existing gas sites.

“As only a small number of UK slaughterhouses use high-concentration CO2, retrofitting is an achievable and impactful change that DEFRA should lead.

It continues: “Animal welfare experts acknowledge that whilst gas-based killing systems can offer some welfare advantages over other methods, such as improved handling prior to stunning/killing, making pigs calmer and less stressed, the use of high concentrations of CO2 remains an unacceptable compromise. The suffering endured by pigs in their final moments is unnecessary, preventable, and incompatible with the UK’s commitment to animal welfare.

“It is time for the UK Government, retailers, and industry to take a stand and act in the best interests of animal welfare. I urge you to commit to finding a humane alternative, set a clear timeline for phasing out high-concentration CO2, and support the development of solutions that prioritise the welfare of millions of pigs each year.

“A comprehensive approach to improving pig welfare at slaughter is needed, involving well-designed facilities, trained staff, humane handling, and effective stunning followed by swift bleeding.

“The UK has long been a leader in animal welfare standards. Now is the moment to demonstrate that leadership once again.

“We look forward to your response and to seeing meaningful progress towards a more

compassionate and humane future for pigs in the UK.”

Find out more about the campaign here.

Read and sign the open letter here.

