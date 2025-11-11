RSPCA cautiously welcomes first-ever UK Govt strategy to phase out animal testing

The RSPCA has cautiously welcomed the UK Government’s first-ever strategy for replacing the use of animals in research and testing as a “significant step forward” for science and for animal welfare.

But now the charity has urged Ministers to ensure delivery of the proposed actions in the plan, which, if successful, could help reduce and replace the use of thousands of animals in harmful experiments each year in the UK.

The new plan – ‘Replacing animals in science: a strategy to support the development, validation and uptake of alternative methods’ – includes many initiatives that the RSPCA has long called for, including increasing investment in people and infrastructure to support the development and uptake of non-animal methods.

It also proposes steps to prioritise human-relevant approaches, and to build awareness and confidence amongst scientists, funding bodies and regulators in these new technologies.

Actions will be complemented by moves to help promote the wider cultural shift required so there is greater challenge of a perceived ‘need’ to use animals; including an immediate emphasis on not using animals where alternatives already exist.

The RSPCA wants to see an end to animals being used in science around the world, with animal experiments instead being replaced with humane, non-animal methods. The charity believes the UK Government can play a key role in helping to make this happen – and that an ambitious plan has the potential to drive further progress.

Instead of using animals, there are increasing opportunities for UK scientists to embrace new technologies and tools – such as organs-on-chips – that have the potential to enable high quality science, and more efficient development of new safe and effective medicines, without causing animals harm in the process.

Barney Reed, Senior Science and Policy Manager for the RSPCA’s Animals in Science Department, said: “This strategy marks a significant step forward in ending the use of animals in science. We know the UK public wants to see action and supports this; with 77% of UK adults agreeing that the UK Government should commit to phasing out the use of animals in scientific research and testing.

“Huge momentum has been building in recent years, driven by the emergence and pace of development of exciting new non-animal technologies. These have allowed everyone involved to raise their ambitions for how it might be possible to do the science of tomorrow better – and without animals suffering.

“These are exciting times for innovation in the life sciences, with opportunities for UK scientists to exploit new approaches that don’t cause harm to animals. Every day, we are seeing more breakthroughs with technologies like organs-on-chips, organoids, and computer modelling. These can enable better science to be done, without using and harming animals.

“While the UK Government itself describes the strategy as ‘a start’, and exact details for how some of the proposed actions will be enacted still need to be set out, the direction of travel is clear. We particularly welcome the recognition from the UK Government that “we are now at a tipping point in the transition to alternative methods”, and that they “will not accept a slow pace of change when scientific and technical advances mean that a faster transition away from animal use is possible”.

“Vital” opportunity

However, the RSPCA has warned that the UK still risks falling behind on alternatives to animal experiments if the new strategy is not swiftly and ambitiously implemented, given the necessary resources, and built on in the future.

Barney added: “It is vital that the UK grasps this opportunity and builds on this foundation. Governments and industry across an increasing number of countries around the world are recognising the significant scientific, economic and ethical benefits offered by these new innovations and are rushing to position themselves as leaders. The UK cannot afford to fall behind.”

Last year, the RSPCA welcomed an election manifesto pledge from the Labour Party, who later formed the UK Government, which committed them “to partner with scientists, industry, and civil society as we work towards the phasing out of animal testing”

The charity has set out what it believes a national strategy for delivering on this pledge should look like, and has been liaising with the UK Government and other key stakeholders in industry and academia to help ensure the plans for implementing this pledge are ambitious, comprehensive and impactful.

The RSPCA now wants Ministers to ensure all the necessary support and resources are provided that will enable the actions in the strategy to be delivered, and to keep to the commitment of regularly providing meaningful updates on the progress being made.

Barney added: “Positively, across the world, attention and funding is flowing towards optimising new tools that researchers are increasingly embracing as routes to better, more human-relevant and humane science.

“It is important that the UK keeps up.

“That’s why it is positive that the UK Government has launched a national strategy that supports the development and uptake of alternatives to animals in research and testing. The UK has joined the critical mass of governments, companies and scientists who have recognised the real opportunities for science, people and animals.

“Every individual and organisation involved in delivering this strategy must now make this a priority, and be given the support and resources they need.

“This is especially important for the National Centre for the 3Rs – a UK-based organisation which works with the national and international community to replace, refine and reduce the use of animals in research – as they will play a pivotal role in implementing the strategy.

“Only then can the UK harness the enormous potential of alternative and innovative technologies, re-shape our science to make it fit and humane for the 21st century, and provide a strategic boost for the UK economy in years to come.”

Dr Julia Baines, head of science policy, PETA UK also welcomed the news, sharing: “We welcome the clear, actionable and timely steps to replace animal use in toxicity and safety testing. However, the roadmap must also initiate meaningful change that goes beyond ending tests for which non-animal methods are already widely available.

“Nearly 90% of all experiments on animals in the UK are not required by law but rooted in curiosity-driven research in which animals are routinely cut open, drilled into, drugged, starved, electrocuted or mutilated before ultimately being killed. Animal experimentation has delivered far too much pain and far too little progress.

“This roadmap must not be a public relations exercise that defends past mistakes, but rather a bold first step toward ethical, humane, and scientifically superior research.

“Our scientists, with international expertise in non-animal methods, look forward to engaging with the government to deliver a detailed, cross-sector strategy that accelerates the development of effective disease therapies and establishes the UK as a global leader in life sciences, healthcare, and animal protection.”

More information on the RSPCA’s work related to animals in science can be found on the charity’s website.