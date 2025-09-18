RSPCA celebrates outstanding animal welfare achievements across Wales

Four Welsh organisations including Hope Rescue and Cardiff Dogs Home have received special honours from RSPCA Cymru as part of the animal welfare charity’s prestigious PawPrints Awards.

Public services have been showing they are “For Every kind” by working in close partnership with the RSPCA to improve their animal welfare standards.

Now those who have excelled have been recognised and celebrated as community heroes as part of the RSPCA’s one-of-a-kind PawPrints Awards scheme, which first launched in 2008.

The awards recognise councils and public bodies delivering key frontline services such as stray dog provision, licensing, housing, emergency planning and kennelling.

This year six platinum awards have been handed out to four organisations – Monmouthshire County Council (contingency planning), Cardiff Dogs Home (stray dogs), Hope Rescue (kennelling), and Shared Regulatory Services (Bridgend, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan councils) – received a hat trick of platinums in kennelling, licensing and in the stray dogs category.

Animal Licensing Wales also received a gold in licensing, Cardiff Dogs Home a gold in kennelling and a bronze for Cardiff Council in contingency planning.

“Outstanding organisations”

Sioned Nikolic, RSPCA Cymru Public Affairs Advisor, said: “It’s really important to highlight the incredible efforts we know so many go to for animals and we are thrilled to recognise so many outstanding organisations for their pioneering work. It’s vital to celebrate the fantastic efforts being made to improve the lives of animals wherever possible.

“We are delighted to have four organisations earning the prestigious Platinum-level award – reserved for those who have achieved Gold-level for five or more consecutive years.

“It is evident that there is a deep commitment to animal welfare and we are incredibly proud to honour them through these awards.”

With many public sector organisations continuing to feel the financial pinch, the strong number of entries to this year’s PawPrints Awards is a real credit to their ingenuity and determination. Despite challenging circumstances, councils, housing providers, emergency planners and other public bodies are finding innovative ways to protect, promote and improve animal welfare in their communities. Their commitment not only delivers real benefits for animals and people, but also serves as an inspiration to others.

This year also marks the launch of a new category – the Withnall Partnerships Award – which will be unveiled for the very first time at the PawPrints Awards event in Leeds this November. Created in memory of former RSPCA Inspector Kirsty Withnall (pictured), whose tireless dedication to animal welfare left a lasting legacy, the award shines a spotlight on outstanding collaboration between the RSPCA, local authorities, other public sector organisations, and animal welfare partners.

Judges have been seeking out both long-term and short-term partnerships that demonstrate how teamwork between councils, enforcement agencies, charities, businesses and others can deliver real improvements for animals. The winner will mark a true celebration of what can be achieved when organisations join forces for animal welfare.

“Proud moment”

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “I was lucky enough to work alongside Kirsty both in the field when we were both inspectors and then later in our careers when we both were part of the Special Operations Unit dedicated to serious organised crime. Kirsty was so dedicated to her work and was tireless in her efforts to improve the lives of those animals who were deliberately abused.

“To see an award in her name – especially one which prioritises teamwork and collaboration – is a really proud moment for all her friends and colleagues who work within the RSPCA, but also the countless friends and colleagues she made within the wider partnerships that collaborate to tackle animal cruelty.”

This year’s awards are sponsored by Animal Friends Insurance, Pet Insurer of the Year 2024/25, and a multi-award-winning company that provides exceptional pet insurance as well as championing animal welfare, to create a better life for every animal.

Richard Mills, CEO at Animal Friends Insurance, said: “We are truly honoured to be the

headline sponsor for this year’s PawPrints Awards. Animal Friends was created with a simple wish – to bring more kindness and compassion into the lives of all animals, no matter their size, species or home.

“Supporting positive change in animal welfare and conservation is at the very heart of what we do, so it feels incredibly meaningful to champion the only awards scheme devoted to celebrating the extraordinary dedication of local public sector organisations and individuals who give so much for animal welfare.

“We’ve donated over £9 million to more than 830 animal charities and conservancies worldwide. Their support helps educate and inspire communities about responsible pet ownership and the importance of making a difference for animals everywhere, making

partnerships like this even more special.”

PawPrints is endorsed by the Chartered Institute of Environment Health, the Local Government Animal Welfare Group, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, the Institute of Licensing and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare.

Sioned added: “The public sector plays a vital role in improving animal welfare standards – and year on year, we’re so proud of the part the PawPrints scheme plays in inspiring the improvement of standards. This commitment from public bodies has changed the lives of countless pets, wildlife, livestock and other animals, and yet this vital work often goes unheard – which is why we’re so thrilled to celebrate it now.”