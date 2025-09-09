RSPCA centres in south Wales make urgent appeal for animal foster carers

An RSPCA adoption centre in south Wales is looking for dedicated foster carers to help give rescue cats and kittens a fresh start, while an animal centre is on the look out for puppy and dog fosterers.

RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre is based at Newport Pets At Home at Mendalgief Retail Park and is currently caring for an increasing number of rescued cats that need foster carers to provide temporary accommodation until forever homes can be found for them.

Many of the cats they care for have been neglected or have had difficult pasts and foster carers can play an important role in helping to make the transition to a new home.

Rewarding

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre is based at Hartridge Road and is looking to recruit a new band of dog and puppy fosterers. These dogs who are often waiting to be rehomed don’t respond well to kennel life and thrive much better in a home environment.

Other dogs may be subject to an RSPCA investigation and are in the charity’s care whilst a case progresses.

Abby Hill, RSPCA Area Volunteer Support Partner, said: “Fostering an animal is incredibly rewarding and we are looking for new foster carers to help us with the many cats and dogs that come into our care. These animals include those that may have experienced neglect and have been rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate – some may have never even experienced a loving and safe home.

“Volunteer fosterers provide a vital resource to the RSPCA as they can offer these animals a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home.”

New home

Many of the RSPCA rescuers also foster animals in their homes as well – including RSPCA Animal Rescue officer Danni Wilson.

Danni, who has fostered a total of four dogs and 10 cats over the past four years, said: “Myself and my partner absolutely love fostering. It is so rewarding seeing an animal grow in confidence or recover from something medical.

“Some are definitely harder to say goodbye to than others – but I always think that they are going to a lovely new home and that there is another animal that needs our home next. I have a massive soft spot for the nervous ones as it is a privilege to gain their trust.

“It is also at no cost to yourself as the RSPCA supplies everything needed. Although I can’t help myself buy the occasional new toy or treat though!

“I absolutely love doing it and will forever foster!”

There will be full training given to the new fosterers and food will be provided along with any veterinary care.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining our fostering volunteering team,” added Abby.

“Times are tough, but fostering could be a lifeline to helping us as we approach a busy summer season. It is not only an amazing, rewarding volunteering opportunity; but could also help alleviate real pressure on our resources.”

To apply, click here for cat fosterers or here for dog fosterers.