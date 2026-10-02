RSPCA challenges Reform MS over greyhound racing stance

Emily Price

The RSPCA has called on a Reform Member of the Senedd to visit a greyhound rescue centre after he posed for photographs with a winning dog at Wales’ last remaining greyhound track and called for the Senedd’s ban on the sport to be reversed.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf MS Cai Parry-Jones shared an image of himself hugging racing dog “Ozzie” at the the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach earlier this week.

In the caption, the Reform MS celebrated how the “handsome young boy” was a “regular on the track” and had “already won five races”.

He said he had chosen to visit the stadium where visitors place bets on racing greyhounds because of the “negativity” surrounding the sport in Wales.

Parry-Jones claimed Ozzie was “fit and healthy” adding that his tail was wagging when he visited him.

With Wales’ greyhound racing ban due to come into force in April 2027, the Reform MS

is now calling for a vote in the Senedd to overturn the legislation before it does, branding those in support of it “fat-cat lobbyists”.

His post drew criticism on Facebook, with commenters calling on the Reform politician to also speak to vets and dog rescue organisations to gain a fuller picture of the issue.

Dr Samantha Gaines, Head of Companion Animals for the RSPCA, branded the sport of greyhound racing ” inherently dangerous” and called for Parry-Jones to visit a rescue centre to see the other side of the story before making calls to overturn legislation.

She said: “Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved, and the evidence for this is clear. The industry’s own data records thousands of injuries and many hundreds of deaths among racing greyhounds in recent years. Further evidence, including the recent report, published by animal charities – Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, RSPCA and Hope Rescue, also highlights the wider welfare concerns that are pervasive throughout the lives of racing greyhounds.

“These concerns extend beyond the track. Racing greyhounds spend an estimated 95% of their time confined in kennels with persistent concerns around kennelling, enrichment, transport and wider welfare standards, including cases of neglect and cruelty.

“One photograph cannot reflect the extensive evidence that demonstrates the risks and welfare concerns associated with greyhound racing.

“We’d urge Cai Parry Jones MS, and any other elected representatives keen to learn more about greyhound welfare, to take the opportunity to visit our friends at Greyhound Rescue Wales and see first-hand the significant role that rescue and rehoming organisations play, including preparing former racing greyhounds for adoption and helping them adapt to a home setting away from racing kennels.

“Despite legislation to end greyhound racing in Wales passing in February, racing at Valley Greyhounds Stadium has increased, meaning dogs continue to face these risks. We therefore look forward to the Implementation Group setting an end date and transition period as soon as possible, and as close to April 2027 as possible.”

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd MS Jane Dodds invited Parry-Jones to meet her own rescue greyhounds.

Dodds secured the ban on greyhound racing in Wales by using her crucial vote as the sole Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd during the 2025 budget negotiations to secure a binding commitment from the then Welsh Labour Government to introduce legislation outlawing the sport.

She said: “Cai Parry-Jones needs to ensure he has both sides of the story and listen to people who rescue greyhounds after they are disposed of when they are 3 or 4 years old.

“My family has had 2 rescue greyhounds – both damaged and traumatised and one with an injury.

“He is welcome to talk with me and meet mine – but he should go to see the rescue centre of Greyhound Rescue Wales.

“Finally, Reform UK need to look to the future, and not reverse laws that are now passed and have had Royal Assent.”

Nation.Cymru asked Parry-Jones if he had any plans to visit a greyhound rescue centre, but the Reform MS did not respond.

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