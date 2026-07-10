RSPCA Cymru and Senedd Members call for Welsh Government action on horse tethering

Nation Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is calling for the Welsh Government to do more to address horse tethering after reports to the charity almost doubled in a year – with the number still growing.

The animal welfare charity received 122 reports concerning horses being tethered across Wales in 2025 compared to 66 in 2024. Since 2021, and up to last month, there have been a total of 471 reports.

Sixty-seven reports have already been received this year, with RSPCA frontline rescuers braced for this to rise in the coming months.

And with searing hot temperatures forecast in Wales, the charity fears the combination of the heatwave and increased tethering risks being a “deadly cocktail” for many helpless equines across the country.

The tethering of a horse involves restraining an equine with a rope, chain, or strap to an anchor point in the ground. It restricts an equine’s ability to exercise freely, perform vital social behaviours and to forage, while also potentially restricting their access to water, preventing escape from attacks by other animals and seeking shelter or shade.

Tethering in itself isn’t illegal, however, owners have a duty of care to meet the welfare needs of their animals. The Welsh Government’s own Code of Practice for equine care states that tethering is “not a suitable method of management of an animal” – but it remains a permissible and commonplace practice in Wales.

Under the Control of Horses (Wales) Act 2014, local authorities are empowered to seize horses fly-grazing, abandoned or straying on public land without lawful authority.

Where appropriate, RSPCA Cymru urges Wales’ councils to utilise this legislation; to prevent the illegal fly-grazing of horses; and to ensure community safety and prevent welfare problems from escalating.

Senedd Member for Caerdydd Penarth, Huw Thomas MS, raised the issue of horse tethering in the Senedd yesterday (7 July) stating that the matter is of ‘great concern’ to his constituents. First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, acknowledged that while horse tethering is not illegal, it is a practice that does raise ‘significant welfare concerns’.

Huw Thomas MS said: “Horse tethering is an issue of real concern for many of my constituents in Caerdydd Penarth. Yet horses continue to be tethered along approach roads into Cardiff, creating welfare concerns, particularly during periods of extreme weather like the recent heat, while also posing a risk to motorists.

“Following the sad death of a horse struck by a vehicle earlier this year, and with public concern continuing to grow, it’s clear we need to look again at whether the current legislation is fit for purpose.

“I’d hoped for a stronger statement of support from the First Minister to my question, but I will nevertheless continue to press for action on the issue of tethering.”

Senedd Member for Gŵyr Abertawe, Mike Hedges MS, also called for a ban on tethering horses in the Senedd recently.

RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager, Billie-Jade Thomas said: “It’s great to see two Senedd Members bring up the important issue of horse tethering to the Senedd’s attention.

“Tethering is not compatible with good welfare, and RSPCA Cymru continually receives calls concerning horses left tethered across Wales.

“Our statistics clearly show that concerns from the public and reports are rising each year, with the number having nearly doubled between 2024 and 2025. Clearly, Welsh Government action is increasingly urgent – and we welcome the new First Minister’s acknowledgement of the welfare issues associated with tethering.

“Should a horse be tethered in order to have access to grazing, it must only be for short periods of time. For the remainder of the day, the horse should have access to shelter, opportunities to freely roam, forage and, where suitable, interact with other horses.

“We understand it can be hugely frustrating to animal lovers when they report animals being kept in conditions which they do not approve of but which meet the minimum legal standards – for example, when horses are tethered. It is upsetting to our officers too, many of whom are horse owners themselves, as they can only act within the law.”

Billie-Jade said a review of the Control of Horses Wales Act 2014, which is now 12 years old, is needed.

She said: “The Welsh Government must now lead a review into the Control of Horses (Wales) Act 2014 to assess its effectiveness and determine whether any changes are needed to enable local authorities to utilise it better, and better protect horses.

“With us having experienced several heatwaves already this year, and with more likely in the coming months and years as a result of climate change, such action is needed now more than ever. The hot weather combined with increased tethering could be a deadly cocktail for many helpless horses. Tethered horses may struggle to seek shade or access water during spells of warm weather, and it can be highly detrimental to their welfare if they overheat.

“A review of the relevant legislation would also facilitate much-needed discussions as to how the Welsh Government and the Senedd can work with the relevant stakeholders such as ourselves towards improving equine welfare throughout Wales.”

RSPCA Cymru has written an open letter to the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS, calling for the animal welfare commitments made in Plaid Cymru’s manifesto – alongside other current critical issues – to be prioritised by the new administration.

In its open letter, the animal welfare charity is calling for action on key animal welfare areas – including horse tethering – such as:

Ensuring animals can be helped more quickly in Wales by granting RSPCA inspectors with limited statutory powers

Protecting pets, including by making pet abduction a specific offence in Wales

Improving horse welfare by regulating livery yards and addressing horse tethering

Enhancing farm animal welfare by prohibiting the use of cages and introducing mandatory labelling on animal-derived products

Undertaking a humane approach towards Bovine TB that does not involve badger culling

Billie added: “To truly protect animals in Wales, we would love to see action on specific penalties for pet theft, improvements to equine welfare, the raising of farm animal welfare standards, a humane approach to Bovine TB, and more.

“We need your help to ensure these critical issues aren’t left behind and we’re calling on our supporters and animal lovers to sign our open letter to make sure these issues are not forgotten about.”

Members of the public can let Wales’ new political leaders know that animal welfare matters to them and help give animals a voice by taking their online action.

Every summer, animal cruelty peaks. Right now, it’s at its highest level in five years. You can help by supporting the RSPCA’s Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues campaign.