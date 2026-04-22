RSPCA Cymru appeal after dead buzzard found tied to a tree root in Powys

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a dead buzzard was found tied to a tree in Powys.

The bird of prey was found in the afternoon on 14 April at a private woodland in Llanbrynmair. The buzzard was found deceased and had been tied via a blue rope which was securely attached to a tree root and the bird’s wing.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Julia Dalgleish, who attended the location, said: “This buzzard had clearly been in distress.

“The rope was very twisted which suggests the bird had been struggling and twisting around this rope for some time and there was a reasonable amount of bird excrement around the root that also suggests a relatively lengthy time frame.

“One of its wings was distinctly damaged both in terms of the feathers as well as having a wound on it.

“The bird’s body condition also seemed to be quite low as there was very little muscle tissue around the breastplate area.”

The RSPCA is now launching an appeal to find out what happened.

“There is no indication of why somebody had done this,” said Julia. “We’re appealing for anyone with first hand information to get in touch to help us with our enquiries.

“Our Inspectorate Appeal Line can be reached on 0300 123 8018 and incident number 01776998 can be quoted.

“We would encourage everyone to show kindness to wildlife. We share our space with a variety of wild animals. Every kind of animal deserves our care and respect. All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it’s illegal – except under licence – to kill wild birds. However, if tied up whilst alive there may also be offences under the Animal Welfare Act.”

Julia added that she would like to thank the caller who informed the RSPCA of this sad discovery.

“This must have been a distressing find for the caller, who we’d also like to thank for their assistance in finding the location,” she said.

Rising cruelty, neglect and large-scale animal rescues led to a crisis point for the RSPCA last summer. A six year high of animals in RSPCA care, almost half in emergency boarding because their centres are full.

They urgently need to find loving homes so that they can continue to bring thousands of animals in need to safety. Visit rspca.org.uk/findapet today.