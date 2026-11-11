RSPCA Cymru appeal after kitten with multiple fractures found in south Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

An appeal for information has been launched after a seriously injured kitten was reportedly found abandoned in a cardboard box and later had to be put to sleep.

RSPCA Cymru’s appeal comes after the tabby and grey Maine Coon kitten was handed into a vets in Blackwood after being found in a wet cardboard box in Bargoed.

At inspiring vet care’s South Wales Vets Blackwood Practice, the man who handed in the kitten said he had been found in the box with blankets in an alleyway near South Street on 28 October.

The kitten, aged around eight to ten weeks, was found to have fractures to both femurs and pelvic injuries following a vet examination. It was decided by the vets for the kitten to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

An RSPCA appeal has now been launched to try and find more information, as the man who found and dropped off the kitten did not leave his contact details, and the cat was not microchipped.

RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels said: “This incident is very sad and we would like to thank the vets for caring for this poor kitten. Unfortunately his injuries meant that for his welfare he was put to sleep as he was in a lot of pain.

“We don’t know what has happened here and how he became injured, so we would like to appeal to anyone with first hand information to get in touch.

“The man who dropped off the kitten was described as tall, dark hair, dark stubble, white, in his early 40’s and was wearing a baggy hoodie and tracksuit.

“We’d like to thank him for bringing this kitten to safety and for placing him in a clean and dry box but would like to speak to him as he may be able to give us further information.

“If anyone can help they can call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote log 1935401.”

Inspiring vet care and the RSPCA have launched a partnership to help improve animal welfare and pet rehoming across England and Wales.

Over the past month during Adoptober, the RSPCA and inspiring vet care, has been urgently calling upon experienced and patient pet owners to consider helping by rehoming and fostering.

Visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet website to find your match today.