RSPCA Cymru appeal for information after pigeon shot in Milford Haven

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a pigeon was shot with an air gun in Milford Haven.

The injured pigeon was found on Charles Street on 21 April by a member of the public and was taken to All Pets Vet Care.

This incident follows a previous RSPCA appeal as several cats have also been shot by an air gun in the Hakin area in March. Tragically, at least one cat died and three were injured.

Dr Cethin Ravenhill, from All Pets Vet Care, said the pigeon was alive when taken to the practice.

“I examined him and found a wound on his left wing, with infection and lots of swelling,” said Cethin. “I took a radiograph to see what was going on, and then found the pellet which had shattered through his wing bones.

“Sadly, I euthanised the pigeon on discovery of this, and contacted the RSPCA. As far as I am aware at the moment, this is the only bird we have had come to us with this type of injury . I have requested my colleagues at the practice to radiograph any injured bird bought in so we can keep eyes out for any further incidents.

“I am so shocked and saddened that any individual would shoot an animal with an air gun, as the shot is very unlikely to kill the animal, but just maim and seriously wound them, leading to a slow and painful death and significant suffering. It is very upsetting to think there is someone in the local area doing this to both cats, and sadly pigeons.”

RSPCA Cymru fears other cats and wildlife may have been targeted and is calling on the community to help by being its eyes and ears on the ground and to spread the word about potential offences being committed.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are extremely concerned about reports of a pigeon and cats being deliberately targeted and killed in this way.

“Our hearts go out to the owners and to anyone who has been involved or discovered an animal injured in this way.

“It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.

“Unfortunately at the moment we only have limited information and so we hope an appeal for information will help with our enquiries.

“We would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any further information, to please get in touch with us as soon as possible. We would also ask parents and carers to speak and educate young people about this.”

Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act.

Deliberately injuring or killing wild birds is a criminal offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01794965.

Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases, and help hundreds of animals that are the victims of air gun attacks.

Cats and wildlife are the animals most vulnerable to being shot simply because they are out in the open with no one to protect them. Unfortunately, air rifle attacks are not as rare as the charity would like. The injuries caused by such attacks can be horrific and often fatal.

Keith added: said: “We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion and respect, and deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty should be consigned to the past.

“We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop, could help relieve the problem.”

For more information about how to report an incident of animal cruelty, visit the RSPCA website. There is also advice on what to do if you find an injured pigeon.