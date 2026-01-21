RSPCA Cymru appeal for information after squirrel attack

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after receiving reports that a dog was used to hunt and kill squirrels at in a Welsh park.

The animal welfare charity said it had been told of alleged incidents involving a sandy-coloured lurcher, believed to have been used by an unknown man to chase squirrels in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd. According to reports, the squirrels were then killed.

In one reported incident, a squirrel that was still alive following a chase was allegedly thrown to the dog to be killed. The RSPCA said it had been informed that the incident may have been witnessed by children.

RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans said: “We’d like to thank those who have got in touch with information about this and we appreciate this must have been really distressing and unsettling to witness. To also hear this may have been witnessed by children is also alarming.

“We have made enquiries but do require further information so we are appealing to anyone who may have first hand information on this.”

Grey squirrels are classed as an Invasive Alien Species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Invasive Alien Species (Enforcement and Permitting) Order 2019.

While they can legally be killed in certain circumstances, the RSPCA said lethal control should only ever be considered as a last resort and carried out humanely by trained and competent individuals to avoid unnecessary suffering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 1712227.