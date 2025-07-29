RSPCA Cymru invites pet lovers to honour lost companions with memorial walk

RSPCA Cymru is calling on animal lovers in Wales to honour beloved pets who have passed by planning a ‘Walk to Remember’ on National Pet Memorial Day (September 14 2025).

More than one quarter of owners admit struggling to memorialise a lost companion, and this event offers a meaningful way to celebrate the profound impact people’s pets have had on their lives, while raising funds to support the work of the RSPCA.

‘Walk to Remember’ is a virtual event, encouraging animal lovers to plan a 5 mile walk with loved ones to join them in memory of their beloved lost pets – whether they be a dog, cat, rat, lizard, or any other animal companion, and pledge to raise £100.

Integral

Pets are an integral part of British households, with the Pet Food Manufacturer’s Association survey in 2024 estimating that 17.2 million households (60%) own one of the UK’s 36 million pets.

And with six in ten UK households owning a pet, a survey carried out by the RSPCA found that a majority of people (99%) stated them to be ‘part of the family’ and 60.3% stated them to be ‘my best friend.’

But one in four people (26.2%) said they struggled to find a way to memorialise or mark the loss of their pet – and the RSPCA hopes ‘Walk to Remember’ can help.

Jeanette Sinnott who is walking in memory of her dog, Safi, shared her powerful motivation: “Even though she was 16 when she passed away, losing Safi was incredibly difficult. I have several pets which seemed to go by unnoticed or acknowledged by others, and I still feel bereft from their passing. I love and miss them all so I wanted to mark the occasion with something tangible

“Safi was a special girl, so loyal and loving and she got me through life’s ups and downs, so I will be walking a five mile round trip from Penally to Tenby via the beach – which was Safi’s last holiday – with my husband John and our three sighthounds Mali, Dave and Bob.”

Support

Participants can share their fundraising page to gather support, track their walk using Strava, and connect with others planning walks on a dedicated RSPCA Facebook Group, which provides a platform to share their pet’s story and share walk routes/ideas.

Olivia Williams, Mass Participation Manager at the RSPCA said: “Losing a pet is like losing a member of the family. The grief is real, yet many people feel they have to carry it quietly, unsupported. Walk to Remember is our response to this need for greater understanding and support – a gentle invitation to remember your pet, and to connect with others who understand.

“We’re delighted that many people have already signed up to take part. Those who sign up will receive a welcome pack including an event flyer and tshirt, and those who raise just £1 will receive a personalised commemorative key ring. Anyone who raises more than £75 will receive an in memory travel mug too.

“All funds raised from the ‘Walk to Remember’ will go directly towards the rescue, rehabilitation, rehoming or release of thousands of animals that the RSPCA helps every year, so we hope to see many more people honour their beloved pets and create a tribute in their name.”

To sign up for the RSPCA’s ‘Walk to Remember’ and for more information, visit their site here.

Upon signing up, an event pack including an RSPCA T-shirt will be provided to help with setting up the walk. Whether walking with loved ones, hosting for your local community or in peaceful solitude, participants can complete their memorial walk in any way they choose.

