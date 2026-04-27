RSPCA Cymru issue appeal after X-ray reveals injured gull had been shot

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after an injured gull found in south Wales was discovered to have been shot.

The adult male gull was spotted by a concerned home owner on Thursday (23 April) at Rhodfa Terrace, Troedyrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil, who then contacted the RSPCA.

“The gull was dragging its wing and was collapsing to the ground, so was clearly injured and in distress,” said RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ethan Griffin, who was called to the scene.

“When I got there I could see the gull was in a very poor way and appeared to have an injury to its stomach.

“I transferred the gull to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Clinic and sadly he was put to sleep on welfare grounds. As the injury was suspicious an X-Ray was carried out and a pellet was found inside the gull alongside a fracture to its wing.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal – except under licence – to take, injure or kill wild birds.

Ethan said: “We are really grateful to the member of the public for monitoring this gull whilst we were en-route and for reporting this to us.

“We are now appealing for anyone who can help with our enquiries to get in touch with us, particularly if you saw or heard anything unusual around the Rhodfa Terrace area.

“Anyone with first-hand information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01784054 ”

Every year the RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate cases and help hundreds of animals that are the victims of air gun attacks.

Cats and wildlife are the animals most vulnerable to being shot because they are often out in the open with no one to protect them. The injuries caused by such attacks can be horrific and often fatal.

Ethan added: “It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.

“We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion and respect and deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty should be consigned to the past.

“We continue to call for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop could help relieve the problem.”

Visit the RSPCA’s site here to make a report if an animal is in need of help.