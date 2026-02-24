RSPCA Cymru issues appeal for cat owners to neuter pets

RSPCA Cymru is urging cat owners to neuter their pets as more and more felines enter into the charity’s care.

In Wales, the charity’s two national animal centres are currently caring for 29 cats – with Newport Animal Centre soon to be at capacity, and Bryn-Y-Maen caring for 23 felines with more on the way.

Across England and Wales more than 1,400 cats were in national RSPCA care at the end of December 2025, including with fosterers and in private boarding facilities.

This is a 72% rise from the 832 cats that were with the charity four years ago (December 2021).

Across the wider RSPCA network – made up of 133 separate registered charities – there are at least 2,300 cats currently in care. This includes RSPCA Llys Nini Branch who are caring for a number of cats at its Swansea animal centre in Penllegaer.

The surge is happening outside the traditional “kitten season” in summer. December alone saw a 30% increase in cats in care compared to the previous year (December 2024), an unprecedented rise for this time of year.

The key message from the charity is a plea for cat owners to neuter their pets and to stop unwanted breeding, which exacerbates the problem amid an ongoing “capacity and welfare crisis”.

Alice Potter, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “The rising numbers of cats and kittens coming into our care is heartbreaking – and especially worrying in the winter months. Many are dumped or are kittens born in unsafe situations as part of a feral group.

“But owners can really do their bit to help with the capacity and welfare crisis. Cat owners who neuter their cats help stem this surge in unwanted pets.

“There is a misconception that cats can only become pregnant when they are older or that it’s healthy for them to have at least one litter of kittens but this isn’t the case – cats can become pregnant as young as four months of age, so neutering at this age is crucial. Neutering male cats can stop them spraying to mark territory, and from getting injuries while fighting.

“Neutered cats are also less likely to wander as far. Having them snipped can also stop cats from spreading the FIV Virus – which is spread through cat bites, often between male cats fighting over a mate.

“Caring for an unexpected litter of kittens is often costly and stressful and in extreme cases sees some owners cruelly dumping kittens on the roadside, in bins, or cardboard boxes – leaving the RSPCA and others to pick up the pieces.

“Fortunately, help is available through many local RSPCA branches and other charities to help cover the cost of neutering. But this is something all cat owners need to take very seriously.”

Those whose pets are already neutered are being urged to do their bit by sharing the benefits of spaying with fellow cat owners.

Alice added: “World Spay Day (24 February) is a great opportunity for everyone right across Wales to promote the benefits of getting cats spayed – and to highlight that kittens need to be spayed as young as four months old. Many people are surprised that it is possible for felines to get pregnant that young – but it can happen, meaning owners need to take action early.”

The RSPCA neutered 3,218 cats at national centres and animal hospitals across England and Wales last year. Thousands more were neutered by RSPCA branches.

TV vet Rory Cowlam and RSPCA Ambassador has given his backing to the neutering call.

He said: “It’s absolutely vital that cat owners get their pets neutered. Doing so helps keep the cat population down, stops unwanted litters who are at risk of suffering neglect and abuse, and also has other added benefits including keeping diseases such as the FIV virus at bay.

“The procedure itself is very simple, cats are usually dropped off and collected from the vet practice on the same day. They will be given anaesthetic and will need to stay inside for a few days after the procedure, but will soon be well and fit again.

“As a nation of cat lovers it’s so important we keep our cats safe and well, and neutering is a vital way to keep them healthy.”