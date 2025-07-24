RSPCA Cymru launch appeal after dog found with suspicious injuries

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after a dog was found with suspicious injuries in Swansea.

The animal welfare charity was contacted on Tuesday 8 July after the severely injured bull breed dog was found on the old racecourse in the Brynhyfryd/Penlan area of Swansea.

Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Emma Bowen said: “She was found collapsed and in a very poor condition which must have been really distressing for those who thankfully found her.

“They contacted a vet and she was given immediate veterinary care and it was discovered that she had a fractured skull and had an injury on her left eye.

“The vet wasn’t able to confirm if the injuries were the result of a road traffic collision or if they were deliberate. She didn’t have a microchip.”

Safe

Emma said despite the severity of her condition, the dog has thankfully pulled through and is doing much better. She is now safe in the care of Swansea Council.

Emma added. “She really has made a miraculous recovery as she was really in a bad way. We’re hoping we can find out what happened to her.”

Enquiries have been taking place over the past few weeks, but the RSPCA is now launching an appeal for information, urging anyone with first-hand information to get in touch.

Appeal

Emma added: “Anyone who can help with first hand evidence about what happened is urged to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident – 01569666.”

When an animal is in need, the quicker they get help the better. There’s helpful advice on the RSPCA website about how to get help for animals as quickly as possible, and how to report cruelty and neglect to the charity’s specialist teams: rspca.org.uk/ reportcruelty.

To help the RSPCA rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, as well as give them all the care and love they urgently need, the charity launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal this week which calls on the public to donate to the cause.

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty

