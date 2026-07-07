RSPCA Cymru reports 31% rise in summer animal cruelty calls

Nation.Cymru Staff

New figures released by RSPCA Cymru show an increase of 31% in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across Wales over the past four years.

The animal welfare charity released the new statistics today (7 July) as part of its Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues fundraising campaign which coincides with the charity’s busiest time as cruelty reports peak over summer.

Across Wales in June, July and August in 2025 the RSPCA in Wales received 312 calls to their emergency line and compared to 295 in 2024.

During the same period in 2023 there were 263 calls and 238 in 2022, representing a 31% increase between 2022 and 2025.

The counties with the highest number of summer calls last year were Cardiff (32), Newport (30), and Swansea (30).

The highest increases between 2024 and 2025 came from Ynys Môn (three in 2024 to 10 in 2025) and Newport (13 in 2024 to 30 in 2025).

Last summer across Wales deliberate cruelty included suspected air gun attacks to ducks in Llandrindod Wells, whilst a gull was allegedly attacked deliberately.

In south Wales, cases of deliberate harm have included cruelty to a dog who was hit and dropped, and another case also involving a small dog who suffered after being kicked and hit.

Across England and Wales the RSPCA received a total of 6,322 summer cruelty calls to their emergency line last year, which is one call every 10 minutes when the line is open.

Since last year, there has also been a 22% annual increase in cruelty calls, with 21,117 in 2025 compared to 17,260 in 2024.

‘Heartbroken’

RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “It’s incredibly alarming that we are seeing year after year of rising reports of cruelty across Wales. The summer months are our busiest times of year and our frontline rescue teams, specialist vets, behaviourists, rehabilitation and rehoming teams, will be working tirelessly to help as many animals as possible.

“Today we have launched our Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues campaign to highlight this shocking trend and the work we are doing to save so many animals from horrific abuse and suffering.”

RSPCA Vice President JB Gill said: “I was heartbroken to hear that last summer the RSPCA received one call every 10 minutes to its cruelty line.

“It’s truly shocking, and that’s why they’ve launched their Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues campaign this year – to help them continue their amazing work, rescuing and caring for animals in desperate need and spreading the word about the importance of kindness. It really can transform an animal’s life and I’d urge everyone to do their bit to help if they can.

“Learning about kindness happens when we’re all so young and I feel it’s vital that the next generation understands the importance of being kind to animals. It’s just one way the RSPCA tries to prevent animal cruelty from happening in the future.

“I’m so passionate about giving young people the opportunity to learn about animals and why it’s so important to help protect them.”

The RSPCA believes longer, lighter days with more people out and about with their pets can lead to an increase in reports, and although Wales didn’t qualify for the World Cup – it is feared incidents will soar further.

Research shows domestic abuse incidents spike during football tournaments and sadly pets can also be victims of this crime.

Chester

The RSPCA say they have seen coercive control cases where the perpetrators use violence and threats of violence against animals to manipulate their victims into staying in abusive relationships.

In one such case reported to the RSPCA a kitten, Chester, was left close to death after he was subjected to a series of attacks by a male during the summer of 2023 while his female partner was at work.

The woman returned from work and found her three-month-old kitten hiding and terrified with a visible eye injury and in obvious pain.

She rushed him to a vet and it was found Chester had a swollen jaw, neurological issues and an injured leg.

She said: ”At the time my partner was violent to me but when I saw him around Chester or any animals he always seemed really caring. When I found Chester injured I accepted my partner’s explanation that he had fallen and rushed him to a local vet.

“Following Chester’s examination the vet told me that they would have to contact the RSPCA due to the suspicious nature of his injuries and said I needed to look at my situation at home. That’s when things began to fall into place.

“I took Chester back home to recover but that evening an RSPCA inspector came to the house and said he needed to take him away for his own safety as they were worried he would die if he stayed,so I handed him over in shock. In hindsight the inspector turning up that evening saved Chester’s life.”

After realising her kitten had been a victim of violence, the woman reached out to her mum and opened up about the domestic abuse she had been suffering.

Her mum supported her to seek the help she needed from the RSPCA and police and she was able to leave the relationship. She went on to testify in court against her partner, who pleaded guilty to a number of animal welfare offences.

After the hearing she was reunited with Chester who had been placed in foster care by the RSPCA, where he made a full recovery from his injuries. He now lives back with his owner in the South West, alongside three other cat friends.

The woman, who ended all contact with Chester’s abuser, added: “Chester has done so well and has no signs of any health issues and he is even good with visitors. He was a bit wary of men – which is understandable – but he is such a good boy and very loving.

“After what has happened I want to highlight coercive control and the links between domestic abuse and animal abuse. I don’t want other pets suffering and I want people to know that there is help out there and you can turn things around but you do need to speak out.

“The RSPCA taking Chester away was the real wake up call for me and I am so glad they got involved. I have a new life and so do my beloved cats.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector for South East Wales, Inspector Emma Smith, said: “Sadly we are seeing more of this kind of animal abuse linked to domestic abuse and have launched our Cruelty Hurts, Love Rescues campaign to highlight this.

“A lot of times victims are completely unaware that their partners are responsible for injuries to their pets as they make up plausible excuses for the injuries. They act differently and display signs they care for the pets but when they are left alone with them is when the abusive behaviour takes over.

“Some victims are more aware that their pets may be getting harmed but are scared to report it as they know they are at risk and want to protect themselves. Often their pets are the only comfort they have in this situation and the abuser knows and exploits this too.

“RSPCA inspectors are trained to spot the red flags associated with domestic violence and associated abuse – such as involving children – and we work closely with the police, social services, vets and children’s charity, the NSPCC. Working together we can help victims and their pets.

“I would urge anyone who is suffering from such abuse to reach out for help and with support they and their pets can get out of this awful situation. Reports can be made anonymously to the police and RSPCA but we would also advise that confiding in close family members initially can be really helpful.”

Support

In response to fears of a rise in cases the RSPCA has launched a domestic abuse help page on its website, which is already seeing more than 1,000 visits every day.

The advice page offers special features, including an exit button which quickly shuts down the page and takes the user to the Google homepage, leaving no trace that the page was visited in search history.

Superintendent Hirst added: “We don’t know for sure what is driving this peak in cruelty reports, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence during the summer months.

“In addition this year we have the World Cup and although we know from other charities that football doesn’t cause domestic abuse but factors around it can increase the prevalence of it and exacerbate the situation, due to the emotions it creates and an increase in alcohol intake.

“Sadly this year we expect the upward trend will continue and we are already busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations and our centres are full with thousands of animals being cared for in emergency kennels and catteries. Many of these animals are affected physically and mentally by horrific violence and trauma. Our dedicated rescue and rehabilitation teams are here to help transform their lives so they can find love and happiness in a new home.

“We rely on the public to help us and together we can turn this season of cruelty into one of love, kindness and rescue for animals that need it the most. We’re so grateful to anyone choosing to donate.”

Support for those affected by domestic abuse or violence is available through the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. If you are in immediate danger dial 999.

For further information, including domestic violence pet fostering services, visit the RSPCA site here.