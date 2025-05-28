RSPCA Cymru searches for homes for three overlooked rescue pets

RSPCA Cymru is searching for homes for three overlooked rescue pets that have been in care for a combined 500 days.

Staff at Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre hope forever homes will soon be found for three of the ‘longest stay’ animals in Wales.

Cats Felix (269 days) and Boris (152 days) have been waiting for a new home for the longest – and sadly crossbreed dog Skye has had no suitable interest after 107 days in RSPCA care.

Loved

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said Skye is well loved by all the team at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre.

“We cannot wait to find her the perfect home to settle into,” said Sarah. “Skye loves to snuffle around searching for treats and new toys and loves to dig about in our toy boxes to find the perfect soft teddy to play with.

“Skye can take a little while to warm up to people but once you’re a friend you are her favourite person in the whole world. Skye would love to be the only pet in the property and would love a secure garden to stretch those lurcher legs of hers.

“She is around five years old and will be the perfect addition to completing someone’s family. Skye walks well on a secure harness and loves anytime spent outdoors.”

Affectionate

At 269 days – Felix has been at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre for the longest out of all of the animals based there.

“Felix is such an affectionate boy, but can be shy on first approach and prefers to get to know people gradually, which is completely understandable due to his neglectful past,” said Sarah.

“However, once you’re a friend, you’re a friend for life! Felix has had a tough past so we would love to see him in a home where he can settle in and build his confidence with his new family.

“He has expressed an interest in the cat next door to his pod so a home with a gentle but confident cat may help him to learn that life isn’t so scary.

“He was initially quite anxious when he first came into our care, however he has grown in confidence a lot during his time with us,” said Sarah.

“Boris is a very sweet, gentle natured boy – but he can be a little shy, and can be a little unsure of new things and new people at times.

“He just needs a calm and gentle approach. He can live with children of secondary school age but just ensuring they are gentle and calm with him. Boris is a friendly boy who loves a gentle fuss and he enjoys spending time with familiar people.”

To find out more about the animals at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre – or to provide support to the centre – you can visit their website or visit their Facebook page.

