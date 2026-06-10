RSPCA Cymru urges new Welsh Government to deliver on animal welfare promises

Nation.Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru is calling on animal lovers across Wales to urge the new Welsh Government to keep animal welfare at the forefront of its agenda.

The charity has written an open letter to the new Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd MS, calling for the vital animal welfare commitments made in Plaid Cymru’s manifesto – alongside other current critical issues – to be prioritised by the new administration.

Plaid Cymru’s party election manifesto vowed to promote responsible pet ownership and breeding, license animal rescues and strengthen pet owning renters’ rights.

According to the RSPCA Animal Kindness Index – the charity’s annual survey into the UK’s attitude towards animals -Wales has the highest proportion of animal lovers in the UK, with 75 per cent of people here classing themselves as such. Following Wales was Scotland (72 per cent), England (70 per cent), and Northern Ireland (69 per cent).

RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager, Billie-Jade Thomas said: “It’s clear that Wales is a nation of animal lovers and that animal welfare is important to so many people.

“We have made significant progress over the years such as banning the use of snares and glue traps, introducing mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, passing legislation which will ban greyhound racing and making strides towards regulating animal sanctuaries, rescues and rehoming centers – but there is still so much more to be done.

“We really do have the opportunity to make huge progress in our animal welfare standards in Wales under the new Welsh Government and we look forward to working with them to ensure every kind of animal in Wales has a good life. That starts with those at the helm of the new Welsh Government delivering on their manifesto commitments for animals.”

But the RSPCA is also urging Ministers to go further. In its open letter, RSPCA Cymru is calling for action on key animal welfare areas such as:

Ensuring animals can be helped more quickly in Wales by granting RSPCA inspectors with limited statutory powers

Protecting pets, including by making pet abduction a specific offence in Wales

Improving horse welfare by regulating livery yards and addressing horse tethering

Enhancing farm animal welfare by prohibiting the use of cages and introducing mandatory labelling on animal-derived products

Undertaking a humane approach towards Bovine TB that does not involve badger culling

Billie added: “To truly protect animals in Wales, we would love to see action on specific penalties for pet theft, improvements to equine welfare, raising farm animal welfare standards, a humane approach to Bovine TB, and more.

“We need your help to ensure these critical issues aren’t left behind and we’re calling on our supporters and animal lovers to sign our open letter to make sure these issues are not forgotten about.”

Supporters of animal welfare in Wales can sign the open letter online.

Meanwhile, the RSPCA is urging people to choose kindness this summer and make a difference for animals.

By joining the charity’s Summer of Kindness, animal lovers can take on Seven Acts of Kindness that are easy, family-friendly and make a real difference.