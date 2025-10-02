RSPCA Cymru urges people to adopt big dogs as crisis sees record numbers

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting larger dogs this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care.

New data from the charity reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds like Lurchers and Staffordshire Bullterriers to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

This summer, the charity reached a crisis point with record numbers of rescued dogs in their care. Most are in private kennels as national centres are too full to take them.

Urgent plea

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

“Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Perfect homes

At RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre in Upper Colwyn Bay, staff are doing all they can to find the perfect homes for German Shepherd Nova and Cooncoon crossbreed Ruby.

Centre manager Vicky Williams said: “We don’t know why these dogs have been waiting on the sidelines for their forever homes, but we hope the wait will be over soon – although we will miss each one of them!”

Nova is a one-year-old cheeky and intelligent girl who arrived in RSPCA care after she was found in poor living conditions.

“Nova loves spending time in our open fields running about, settling in our indoor spaces and having a paddle in our little pool when the sun is shining,” said Vicky.

“She is quick to pick up new tasks and learn new things and has come on leaps and bounds in our care. She has made friends with another canine resident here so we feel she could live with another dog.

“Nova has so much love to give and would love an active family who enjoy going out on outdoor adventures where she can meet other dogs along the way.

“She would also love a home where she has lots of soft toys – as she loves to play and snuggle with them too.”

Ruby

Ruby is under one and is eagerly searching for her forever home!

“Ruby absolutely adores being around people and is sure to bring endless joy and companionship to your family,” said Vicky.

“While she loves human interaction, there’s one thing that holds an even bigger place in her heart: food! This clever girl will do just about anything for a tasty treat.”

With bundles of energy and a bright mind, Ruby will thrive in an active home. I’d prefer not to live with a cat, but she gets on with other dogs. She could live with children of secondary school age.

Please contact the centre directly for more information about Nova, Abel or Ruby or fill out an online application form.

Barnaby

Border Collie Barnaby is also looking for a home this Adoptober.

“When Barnaby first arrived in our care, he was a very nervous boy, scared of almost everything, including people,” said Courtney Murphy, Centre Manager at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

“But with time, patience, and lots of tender loving care, he has come a long way. It’s been a joy to watch him grow in confidence, and he’s now ready to take the next step into a loving forever home.”

Barnaby enjoys gentle cuddles with those he knows and trusts, loves exploring the centre’s paddock, and going on walks with his canine friends.

Barnaby came into RSPCA care after his welfare needs were sadly not being met. He is now looking for a quiet, adult-only home where he can continue to build on the progress he has made. Barnaby could potentially live with a friendly, confident, spayed/neutered dog.

Please contact the centre directly for more information, or fill out an online application form.

Preparation

​Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about dogs and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.

Research from the RSPCA found that while the average time for all breeds of dogs between being ready to rehome and then finding a loving forever family is 41 days, but larger breeds of dogs can wait much longer.

These figures are in stark contrast to the short time smaller dog breeds had to wait before finding their forever home. The average length of stay for Yorkshire terriers was just seven days, for chihuahuas, it was 12 days, and cocker spaniels 16 days.

Open mind

RSPCA Operations Manager Glenn Mayoll said: “We’d really love potential adopters to keep a more open mind when it comes to bigger breeds.

“Bull breeds like mastiffs and bulldogs are often perceived as aggressive, when there’s no evidence that any one breed is more aggressive than another. In fact, like all dogs, some can actually be a bit nervous and fearful – big softies who need owners to help build their confidence.

“Sighthounds like greyhounds, lurchers and salukis, depending on their background, will often need to wear muzzles, and may not be able to live in homes or areas with cats or small furries which means there’s fewer good homes for them. There’s also a misconception that they need more walking or exercise, which may not be the case for every dog.

“A lot of dogs in our care are breeds or types, who were traditionally selectively bred to work on farms, guard livestock or pull sleds – Border Collies, huskies, Akitas, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

“These dogs may need a lifestyle which is a bit busier with committed owners who are prepared to keep them physically and mentally active by giving them puzzles, games and training.

“Of course every dog is different, and some may be happy with short walks and snoozing on the sofa.”

Glenn added: “Unlike other charities, RSPCA dogs have been rescued from cruelty and neglect and sadly many have behavioural issues as a result of their experiences. These special dogs need extra special people who are willing to win their trust, be patient and work with them to help them recover from their past.

“We’d love people to put perceptions about big dogs or specific breeds to one side. Come and visit our Findapet website and just look at our bigger dogs. Every dog in our care has a unique story of survival, and potential adopters might be surprised by who is a good match for them.

“We are confident the right homes are out there and we urgently need to find them.”