RSPCA Cymru urges public to ‘help quieten the noise’ this fireworks season

RSPCA Cymru has made an urgent plea to the public to be a ‘Kind Spark’ this fireworks season – by considering the impact of firework displays on animals and engaging in conversations with neighbours about any planned celebrations across Wales.

Recent RSPCA polling reveals that an estimated 6.16 million* households (22%) across Wales and England plan to set off fireworks this season, prompting the charity to renew its call for responsible use and community engagement.

There are currently 15 local authorities across Wales who have taken proactive action to mitigate the negative impact of fireworks in their locality.

Measures local authorities can introduce include publicising displays in advance so that pet owners can be prepared, promoting public awareness campaigns, and encouraging local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.

RSPCA Cymru has urged councils to adopt a motion which encourages local authorities to write to the UK Government – who are responsible for the relevant legislation – to encourage them to limit the maximum noise level of purchasable fireworks.

Suffering

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager, at RSPCA Cymru said: “Thousands of animals suffer every year due to fireworks, sometimes with devastating consequences. With more than six million households set to let off fireworks this season across Wales and England, animals face a really tough time again.

“We are delighted to have a majority of councils who have taken action and are doing what they can in their locality to increase awareness of the impacts of fireworks pose to animals – but everyone can do their bit this fireworks season.”

She added: “We want to see a restriction of fireworks sales to licensed venues only, and a limit to a set number of days when people can let off fireworks, enabling animal owners to plan ahead to protect their animals.

“We’d also like to see the noise level of fireworks reduced by manufacturers, clearly labelled on packaging, and include a warning that the fireworks may cause huge distress to animals.”

Despite the large number of backyard displays anticipated, RSPCA polling suggests they are a big concern for animal owners.

Billie added: “We know 66% of pet owners say that backyard firework displays are a major concern, which highlights the levels of anxiety and worry that so many animal owners have as we approach the fireworks season – especially given how impossible it can be to know when someone is going to let off fireworks in your area.”

Recommendations

The RSPCA is urging the public to sign their petition calling for a change in legislation. The public can contact their local Member of Parliament (MP) to advocate for stronger firework laws and protect all animals—from pets and horses to livestock and wildlife. The charity’s recommendations include:

Reducing the noise level of all traditional fireworks from 120dB to 90dB.

Limiting the sale of consumer fireworks to Category F1 and F2, and only to specialised/licensed shops.

Designating ‘firework free zones’ in areas where fireworks are likely to have a greater impact on animals, the environment, and vulnerable people.

Where firework-free zones are in place, local councils would be encouraged to organise their own alternative displays instead.

Reviewing regulations surrounding alternatives to fireworks, such as drone displays, given their economic potential and benefits to wildlife and the environment.

The RSPCA offers plenty of pet fireworks advice for animal owners looking to plan ahead to help their pets cope during the loud bangs.

The charity is also once again partnering with radio station Classic FM for the return of the much-loved programme Pet Classics, the annual radio show to help owners and pets relax during fireworks season. Two special programmes will air this year on Saturday 2 November and Wednesday 5 November from 5pm to 9pm – playing a calming background sound to pets and their owners across the nation.

In addition, in the build-up to the main Pet Classics programmes, Charlotte Hawkins is presenting a new Friday night Pet Classics mini-series from 9pm, running until Friday 31 October.

Advice for owners

🎆 Bringing pets inside – If you’re planning to bring them indoors to better protect them then start to make this change ahead of fireworks night to get them used to the new sights, smells and sounds inside.

🎆 Soundproof your house – Simple steps like closing windows and curtains can help your house seem safer to your pet and reduce the sound and visual stimulation from the fireworks.

🎆 Pop the radio on – tune into Classic FM’s ‘Pet Classics’ programme, in partnership with the RSPCA, on Saturday 2 and Tuesday 5 November – so your pet can enjoy soothing and comforting classical music, handpicked by Classic FM to help calm and settle any anxious pet.

🎆 Stay at home with your pets if possible during firework displays to provide comfort and reassurance.

🎆 Pheromone diffusers – Speak to your vet about using a calming collar or diffuser which disperses calming pheromones which may help your dog or cat feel more secure.

🎆 Provide extra bedding – Rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals who live outside should have extra bedding to burrow into or you can cover their housing with a blanket for extra sound-proofing. Begin to introduce this now.

🎆 Create a distraction for your pets by engaging them in interactive play or giving them puzzle toys that dispense treats.

🎆 Avoid bringing your pets to fireworks displays, as the loud noises and crowds can be overwhelming and stressful for them.

🎆 Keep horses or livestock secure in a well-fenced area during fireworks events

🎆 Give your pets plenty of exercise during the day to tire them out, as this can help reduce anxiety and stress in the evening.

🎆 Use positive reinforcement techniques to help your pets associate firework noises with something enjoyable. Offer treats, playtime, or cuddles during quieter moments so they can form positive associations with the sounds of fireworks.