RSPCA Cymru urges public to ‘spring clean’ communities to protect wildlife

The RSPCA is urging people to help protect wildlife by taking part in this year’s Spring Clean Cymru, organised by Keep Wales Tidy.

The nationwide campaign – running from Friday (13 March) to 29 March – encourages communities across Wales to clear litter from streets, parks and waterways – with the RSPCA warning that everyday rubbish is having devastating consequences for animals.

The charity’s frontline rescuers, volunteers, vets and wildlife rehabilitation centres regularly see the impact of litter on wild animals – from birds tangled in fishing line, to mammals trapped inside plastic or garden netting.

According to the RSPCA’s Kindness Index, 96% of people in Wales acknowledge that litter is harmful.

Among the top concerns are danger to wildlife from consuming or being trapped in litter (49%), pollution of waterways (47%), and the impact on animal habitats (27%) but despite that public acknowledgement, litter continues to blight many communities, and put animals at risk.

Although only 14% of adults in Wales have taken part in a litter pick in the last year, encouragingly, nearly half of children and young people (47%) say they have taken action by picking up litter or taking it home to prevent harm to animals – suggesting the next generation is leading the way in protecting wildlife.

‘Real-life rescues’

A goose was found with a can stuck on its mouth in Aberdare.

The Canadian cross greylag goose was first spotted in a small pond behind the Lakeside area, near the Dare River, with the can wedged at the top of the beak and in its mouth, so the goose was unable to eat or drink.

Luckily RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Paula Milton was able to find the goose and using her net managed to catch him successfully before releasing him from the can.

She checked him over and thankfully the can had only been on him for a maximum of 48 hours so hadn’t done serious damage and she was able to let him safely go straight away.

He swam off and started to drink immediately.

In Pontypool a thrush became entangled on a tree branch, 40 feet (12m) high, at Mamhilad Industrial Park, with wire wrapped around its foot.

ARO Kirsty Morgan assessed the situation and called South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, who sent Red Watch from Station 33 New Inn to assist.

Kirsty said: “This poor bird was clearly very distressed and was flapping upside down high up in the tree trying to free itself.

“The fire crew arrived promptly following my call and they were able to use their specialist equipment to free the bird.

“The wire was wrapped too tight around its leg for me to remove it, so I took the thrush to a vets where the wire was removed.

“The bird had a night of rest and some anti-inflammatory medication and was then fit enough for me to release him back into the wild – which was such a lovely moment!”

Rebecca Machin, wildlife expert at the RSPCA, said: “We see the impact of how dangerous litter can be, including at our wildlife centres, where animals have become entangled, or caught up in rubbish.

“Fishing tackle, cans, bottles, football netting and even disposable vapes are just some of the items that pose a serious danger.

“The good news is that preventing incidents like these is simple, and the public can help us prevent this suffering in the first place.”

‘RSPCA Tips’

The RSPCA is encouraging people to take small steps to reduce risk to animals, such as tying a knot in the top of plastic bags before recycling to prevent animals climbing inside and suffocating and cutting the loops of plastic can holders before disposing to prevent animals becoming entangled.

They also suggest rinsing and emptying cans and containers, before pinching cans shut and cutting larger containers in half where possible, to prevent animals becoming trapped or injured on sharp edges.

Similarly glass should be rinsed and recycled carefully to prevent cuts and unnecessary harm.

Balloons should always be deflated and cut before being put in the bin as even biodegradable materials can take weeks to break down. Sky lanterns should be avoided as animals can ingest or become trapped by them.

Rebecca added: “Spring is a particularly important time to take action, as it falls just before peak breeding season when young animals are especially vulnerable – although please be mindful of nesting birds.

“That’s why we’re encouraging the public to get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, to help remove any litter that may endanger animals.

“It is also really easy to help throughout the year. By holding onto our litter until we can dispose of it safely, recycling where possible, and spending even a short amount of time clearing rubbish from our communities, we can make a real difference.”

Members of the public can also sign up to become an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, the charity’s volunteering scheme aiming to change the lives of animals for the better.

By volunteering and taking action for animals in their communities, the microvolunteers taking part will not only be helping wildlife but will also be ensuring that the RSPCA’s frontline staff have more time to focus on tackling cruelty and neglect.

The RSPCA shop also stocks litter picking equipment, made from recycled ocean plastic.

For more information on how litter harms wildlife, visit the RSPCA website, where there is also advice on what to do if you find a sick or injured animal.