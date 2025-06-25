RSPCA Cymru welcomes ‘landmark’ proposals for animal welfare regulations

RSPCA Cymru has welcomed a “landmark” announcement as the Welsh Government confirms new proposals for the regulation of sanctuaries, rescues and rehoming centres across Wales.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS said that following “clear feedback” the Welsh Government will begin developing proposals for establishments like rescues, sanctuaries, rehabilitation and rehoming centres to be regulated.

Unlike riding schools, dog breeders and cat boarders, animal welfare establishments (AWEs) are currently not subject to any specific regulations in Wales.

This means that anyone can set up one, regardless of whether they have the skills, funds, resources or experience needed to care for animals.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We recognise the need for consistent, proportionate, and enforceable standards to protect animal health and welfare, and support the positive work undertaken to prevent wrongdoing and mistreatment.”

The Welsh Government will also consider pet grooming as part of its plans, as this “skilled and specialist activity” is also currently unregulated.

Welfare

The news follows years of campaigning by the RSPCA – including a landmark report in 2023 urging the Welsh Government to act.

RSPCA Cymru’s Senior Public Affairs Manager Billie-Jade Thomas, said: “This is a landmark milestone for animal welfare in Wales and follows our long-standing campaign calling for regulation.

“Many owners of sanctuaries and other animal welfare establishments undertake hugely important work, but the lack of regulation and oversight has long been a major concern for the RSPCA.

“Our officers have too often dealt with situations that have spiralled out of control – with capacity, governance and financial issues all a reality for many sanctuaries; demonstrating the clear need for regulation.

“We have undertaken four prosecutions relevant to AWEs since 2018 and inevitably it is us that needs to step in when animal welfare becomes compromised in these establishments.

“We now look forward to hearing more about the proposals and look forward to helping the Welsh Government on their next steps.

“We are also delighted to hear that the Welsh Government is considering the regulation of pet grooming as well which could offer further welcome assurances to pet owners about the businesses they use.”

Action

In 2023, RSPCA Cymru launched a report highlighting which included the findings of a poll which showed 88% of people in Wales agreed that AWE’s should be regulated.

The report also found support for action from the sector itself, with 82% of AWEs surveyed by the RSPCA saying that they were in favour of being regulated or licensed.

According to the report, only 5% of the public are aware that AWEs are currently unregulated in Wales, with a majority assuming they are already subject to external oversight.

A non-statutory (voluntary) Code of Practice has been in place since September 2020 and contains guidance on how to successfully run an AWE.

However, almost half of AWEs surveyed by the RSPCA admitted to never having referred to this code since its publication.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government has also said it is moving forward with a ban on greyhound racing and that an Implementation Group will be established to guide this transition with legislation to be brought forward in the autumn.

