RSPCA issue appeal for information after pet snake found outside primary school

Nation.Cymru staff

RSPCA Cymru has issued an appeal for information after a corn snake was found abandoned in a box beside a bin near a primary school.

The female orange and red coloured corn snake was found on Friday (16 October) at 7.30am. The snake was found in a clear box which was inside a carrier bag next to a bin on Michael Thacker Court next to a primary school. There were wood shavings and a log also inside.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kirsty Morgan said: “We are very grateful to the person who found this snake and alerted us to this incident.

“The female corn snake has been taken to an exotics vet where she was found to be well but cold and is now being temporarily boarded. Once enquiries are concluded a long-term home will be found for her. She has been named Pumpkin.”

The RSPCA is now making enquiries – and is continuing to raise awareness about proper care for exotic pets, as it marks Reptile Awareness Day today (21 October).

“It does appear that she has been left next to a bin like a piece of rubbish, which is really heartbreaking,” said Morgan.

“If anyone has any first hand information about this snake they can call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote log 01926892.”

Sadly the RSPCA often deals with abandoned snakes.

Morgan said: “Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA’s care after people realise they’re not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off. Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife if they survived.

“The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment.

“Snakes that are not native to this country need a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient for the species to regulate their body temperature. If a reptile becomes too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill so it was lucky this snake was found.”

Research needs

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources. People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

Without proper care they can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration, injuries, parasites, and in severe cases or if left untreated, they can eventually die.

It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.

If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance, monitor the snake and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.

For more information on what to consider before adopting a snake, visit the RSPCA’s website.

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