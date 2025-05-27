RSPCA issues appeal to find owner of emaciated pony and foal

RSPCA Cymru has issued an appeal to track down the owner of an emaciated pony and her foal after a rescue was carried out following concerns about their welfare.

The pair were found in the Brynmawr area of Ebbw Vale alongside two dead ponies.

They had strayed into private land, but were believed to be from the nearby commons.

The RSPCA were notified on 9 May and attended that day, and were able to pull together a small team who were there until dark.

However the attempt was aborted after specialist equipment was required due to the unhandled nature of the ponies.

The mare and pony have since been monitored by the RSPCA and volunteers over the past couple of weeks, whilst specialist arrangements could be made to remove them.

A multi-agency team was then arranged for Wednesday 21 May.

Poor condition

RSPCA Inspector Suzanne Smith said: “The first rescue attempt posed too much of a risk due to environmental risks and also risks to the mare due to her poor condition.

“In the meantime we ensure they were monitored and we’re very thankful to the volunteers who provided hay, water and also checked on them until we were able to organise a specialist team and equipment to safely rescue her and her foal.

“Since our initial rescue attempt she had pushed through a fence onto derelict farmland since and this had better grazing so she has become much stronger.”

Treatment

She added: “We’d like to thank all the volunteers for working with us, as it meant she was then in a better condition to cope with the stress of rescue and transport – giving her the best prognosis.

“We’d also like to thank HorseWorld, The British Horse Society and World Horse Welfare for their assistance. The pony and her foal are now safe in charitable care and will receive the veterinary treatment and care they need.”

Inspector Smith said public frustration was understood – but that it can take time to assemble a rescue operation.

“It’s always difficult in such circumstances,” she said. “Whilst we understand public frustration and that it may appear we are doing nothing – a lot of work is usually being done behind the scenes to resolve a situation – and with a number of organisations and other charities.”

The RSPCA is now appealing for information about a possible owner.

If anyone does have any first-hand information about their owners please contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident 01515234.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

