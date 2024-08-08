RSPCA issues warning to pet owners after suspected cat poisonings

RSPCA Cymru is urging pet owners to be vigilant after a spate of reported cat poisonings.

It is not known at this stage if the poisonings in the Kidwelly area are deliberate or accidental but anyone fearing their cat may have been poisoned should try and remain calm, move the cat away from the source and contact a vet straight away.

Signs

Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after an animal has ingested the chemical, though it can be two or three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

Tragically three-year-old Luna (pictured) was found to be poisoned in the Ger Y Gwendraeth area on 29 July after she was brought home by neighbours in an unwell state.

Her owner Ben Mcqueen said: “She was as if she was drunk. She couldn’t move or walk. She didn’t want to do anything or eat anything”

Luna was taken to the vets and given treatment but sadly she deteriorated overnight so it was recommended she should be put to sleep. Bloods taken by the vets showed signs of poisoning.

“We were all just devastated,” said Ben. “It has been a massive toll financially and emotionally. We are now fearful for our other cats and for the other cats in the neighbourhood.”

Ben said he is also aware that two other cats nearby have been poisoned recently – with one suspected by antifreeze.

He added: “We have also heard that this is not the first time cats have been poisoned in the area and that it happened a year or so ago.”

“Be vigilant”

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Andrew Harris – who has been investigating the incidents – said: “Our hearts go out to Luna’s owners and those in the community who have been affected.

“At this stage we do not know if these were accidental incidents or deliberate but we urge the community to be vigilant and be aware of the symptoms of poisoning. If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, take them to a vet immediately.”

Appeal

The RSPCA is issuing an appeal for information as well as urging people to be responsible when storing chemicals and hazardous substances.

“Poisoning an animal on purpose is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act, and we would urge anyone who has any first hand information to contact the RSPCA, in confidence, on 0300 1234 999 and quote number 01318744,” said Andrew.

“We’d also like to remind people to be mindful ‘for every kind’ and for motorists to be careful and ensure chemicals like antifreeze are stored securely, and leaks from cars are addressed. If you have any hazardous materials in outbuildings please make sure they are locked away. ”

Symptoms of poisoning can include one, or several of the following:

Vomiting

Seeming depressed or sleepy

Appearing drunk and uncoordinated

Seizures

Difficulty breathing

